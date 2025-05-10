"Annoying little sister fr": Fans react as Paige Bueckers roasts DiJonai Carrington’s botched shot at shootaround

WNBA fans online had a fun time reacting to Paige Bueckers' roasting her new teammate DiJonai Carrington. The Dallas Wings made quite a few changes to their roster during this offseason.

They drafted the UConn Huskies star and acquired the former Connecticut Sun player with the hope of making the playoffs this season. The Wings were terrible last season, as they ended their run as the second-last seeded team with a 9-31 record.

Like other W teams, the Wings have started their preseason camp to build synergy amongst the new roster. On Saturday, Melissa Triebwasser from Winsider shared a video from a Wings preseason camp. In the video, Paige Bueckers is seen trolling her new teammate DiJonai Carrington after she misses her shot during a shootaround.

The fans dropped in the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the Bueckers-Carrington relationship.

"LMAOOO. Paige like her annoying little sister fr," one fan said.

"Since I had to give up the Naibrey BFFship, I’ll take the Paijonai one," another fan said.

"Annoying younger sibling energy fr," another fan said.

One fan compared Bueckers to WNBA legend Diana Taurasi for her on-court persona.

"Paige is a menace dawg lmao she def give off DT energy lmao," the fan commented.

"Lmfaoooo she sick of her rookie 🤣. I just know Paige talk shit all day. 😂" another fan said.

"Paige is so annoying bro she's always trolling Dijonai😭😭😭😭" another fan said.

The Wings are opening their season with a clash against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.

"I just want to gain everyone's respect": Paige Bueckers speaks her mind on leadership aspirations

Many eyes will be on Paige Bueckers this season as she is expected to lead the Dallas Wings as the first pick. The former UConn Huskies star is coming off a championship run with her alma mater.

Bueckers was at the center of her college team, and being a rookie again might be a new experience for her. On Thursday, Moreau Sports released Bueckers' statements on her leadership aspirations as a rookie on the Wings squad.

"It's been fun people you're learning to play with your tendencies on the court. ... it's a constant learning process and a lot of competition. I know I'm young and don't have the most experience but I want to use my voice. Really, I want to be a leader even though it is my rookie season, while not overstepping. I just want to gain everyone's respect."

The Wings faced the Aces in their first preseason game on Friday. Paige Bueckers had a decent showing in the 112-78 loss. She finished her first WNBA preseason game with 10 points, four rebounds and one assist.

