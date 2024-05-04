Antonio Brown scores tickets for Caitlin Clark's pre-season debut despite getting blocked by Fever star on IG

Caitlin Clark will make her highly-anticipated debut in the WNBA, although it still happens to be in the preseason. The Indiana Fever will take on the Dallas Wings in the sold-out College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Reporters have been saying that this is arguably the most hyped-up preseason game in league history.

Clark was the headliner in last month’s NCAA women’s basketball championship featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina. It drew a record of almost 19 million views, topping the men’s championship by nearly four million viewers. Before Clark’s Hawkeyes took on the Gamecocks, she and LSU’s Angel Reese also gathered 12.3 million viewers in the Elite Eight.

“Clarkonomics” has swept the WNBA by storm, forcing ticket prices to skyrocket. Former NFL star Antonio Brown, however, probably had little trouble securing one. He went on X, formerly Twitter, to announce this:

“Courtside Tix secured for Caitlin Clark's debut tonight in the WNBA

Brown imploring Clark to unblock him on Instagram was quite hilarious. The Super Bowl LV champ had been taking shots at her on multiple occasions already. He was blasted on social media for posting this back on Apr. 17:

“Caitlin Clark looks like she keep it hairy.”

Antonio Brown did stop there as he repeated the offensive behavior a few more times before eventually admitting she blocked him on Instagram. The former Pittsburgh Steeler has been condemned on social media for his callous messages.

Tickets to Caitlin Clark’s preseason debut are more expensive than the Pacers’ playoff home games

Fans have to shell out $104 as a “get-in” price for Caitlin Clark’s preseason debut against the Dallas Wings. Considering Dallas Mavericks’ tickets averaged $111, the amount is simply an eye-opener. But that is not even the most impressive result of Clark’s presence.

The Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever’s co-tenant at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, has a starting price of $99 and $98 respectively in the playoffs. These tickets for Games 3 and 4 against the New York Knicks are cheaper than those for Clark’s debut. If the series goes to Game 6, which the Pacers will host as well, tickets start at $105.

Antonio Brown will have little trouble getting a ticket to one of her games. He is reportedly worth million in 2024. Despite being a millionaire, there are things he cannot just buy. He may have tickets for Caitlin Clark’s debut on Friday in Dallas but he isn’t getting unblocked on Instagram.