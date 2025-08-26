"AR out there playing like a kindergartener with no touch" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese for bricking under basket against A’ja Wilson at rim

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky hosted A’ja Wilson and the red-hot Las Vegas Aces on Monday. Chicago fell quickly behind due to inefficient shooting from everyone except Ariel Atkins. The Sky forward went 0-for-4 early in the first quarter, including two missed back-to-back close-range shots against Wilson.Fans promptly reacted to Reese failing to make two point-blank shots.“AR out there playing like a kindergartener with no touch/coordination.”Mr. Puerto Rico @GOATBoricuaLINKAR out there playing like a kindergartener with no touch/coordination.One fan said:Brutal @BrutalAsBucsLINKI don't understand why they don't just lock Angel in the gym to do the Mikan Drill 🤦‍♂️Another fan added:Kevin King 🇺🇸 @KevinKi20652461LINKI think she broke my screen on my phoneOne fan continued:VegasCheesehead @Shady_JustinLINK2 missed buckets 1 meboundAnother fan reacted:ClarksShield @ReeseTheSloth1LINKThe 2k cover athlete ladies and gentlemen.Angel Reese was a relentless presence on the boards but struggled to get going on offense. Although she could not hit a shot in the first quarter, Reese remained aggressive. Midway through the opening frame, she called out Sky guard Sevgi Uzun for not giving her the ball during a transition attack.Before the first quarter ended, Reese also had her attempt blocked by Aces guard Jackie Young. The lefty forward finished the first half with three points and seven rebounds, four of them on the offensive end. The Sky trailed 44-32 at halftime.The two-time All-Star has improved her shotmaking from 39.1% last season to 46.4% this year. Still, there are nights when she has difficulty making shots, even when she is within two feet of the basket.Angel Reese shot well in her past three games, leading to matchup against A’ja Wilson’s AcesAngel Reese returned from a seven-game absence due to a back injury a week ago against the Seattle Storm. In Chicago’s 94-88 loss to the Storm, she contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reese 9-for-13 (69.2%).Two nights later, Reese arguably played her best game of the season. The All-Star forward helped her team to a 91-85 upset over the New York Liberty in Brooklyn. The Chi Barbie tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. She shot 6-for-9 (66.7%) and made 9 of 10 free throws.Angel Reese could not make it three straight games shooting over 65% when Chicago lost 94-84 to the Connecticut Sun. She made 5 of 10 shots but missed 1 of 4 free-throw attempts. Reese finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.The Chicago Sky need Reese to shoot better against the Aces, who have won their last 10 games.