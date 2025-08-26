  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "AR out there playing like a kindergartener with no touch" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese for bricking under basket against A’ja Wilson at rim

"AR out there playing like a kindergartener with no touch" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese for bricking under basket against A’ja Wilson at rim

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 26, 2025 01:21 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
"AR out there playing like a kindergartener with no touch" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese for bricking under basket against A’ja Wilson at rim. [photo: Imagn]

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky hosted A’ja Wilson and the red-hot Las Vegas Aces on Monday. Chicago fell quickly behind due to inefficient shooting from everyone except Ariel Atkins. The Sky forward went 0-for-4 early in the first quarter, including two missed back-to-back close-range shots against Wilson.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Reese failing to make two point-blank shots.

“AR out there playing like a kindergartener with no touch/coordination.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Angel Reese was a relentless presence on the boards but struggled to get going on offense. Although she could not hit a shot in the first quarter, Reese remained aggressive. Midway through the opening frame, she called out Sky guard Sevgi Uzun for not giving her the ball during a transition attack.

Before the first quarter ended, Reese also had her attempt blocked by Aces guard Jackie Young. The lefty forward finished the first half with three points and seven rebounds, four of them on the offensive end. The Sky trailed 44-32 at halftime.

Ad

The two-time All-Star has improved her shotmaking from 39.1% last season to 46.4% this year. Still, there are nights when she has difficulty making shots, even when she is within two feet of the basket.

Angel Reese shot well in her past three games, leading to matchup against A’ja Wilson’s Aces

Angel Reese returned from a seven-game absence due to a back injury a week ago against the Seattle Storm. In Chicago’s 94-88 loss to the Storm, she contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reese 9-for-13 (69.2%).

Ad

Two nights later, Reese arguably played her best game of the season. The All-Star forward helped her team to a 91-85 upset over the New York Liberty in Brooklyn. The Chi Barbie tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. She shot 6-for-9 (66.7%) and made 9 of 10 free throws.

Angel Reese could not make it three straight games shooting over 65% when Chicago lost 94-84 to the Connecticut Sun. She made 5 of 10 shots but missed 1 of 4 free-throw attempts. Reese finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Chicago Sky need Reese to shoot better against the Aces, who have won their last 10 games.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications