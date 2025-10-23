"Are they gonna ruin Paige Bueckers' second season too?" - WNBA Fans Erupt As Dallas Wings Hire Another Male HC After Worst Record Season

It didn't take long for the Dallas Wings to find a replacement for Chris Koclanes, who was fired as a head coach after having a WNBA-worst record of 10-34. The coach only lasted one season with the franchise, despite having a great relationship with general manager Curt Miller.On Thursday, the Wings announced that they have hired longtime South Florida head coach Jose Fernandez. Alexa Philippou of ESPN reported the news.Since this is the organization's second consecutive male head coach, the hiring drew criticism from supporters. After suffering a disappointing season, there were expectations that the team would move in a different direction.Following the report, fans revealed their reactions to the hire. Here are some of what the fans said about the new Wings head coach.&quot;What? Are they seriously gonna ruin Paige’s second season too?&quot; a fan said.Abi @alarconAbiiLINK@94FeetWBB @SkimMilkey @primetimeMitch What? Are they seriously gonna ruin Paige’s second season too?&quot;He's not too bright. 3rd coach in 3 seasons,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I just don’t understand. Make it make sense. Plenty of qualified somen coaches a they choose a man,&quot; one fan said.More fans complained that the Dallas Wings didn't hire a woman.&quot;Would have really liked to see them hire a woman as coach! There are plenty of them out there!&quot; someone commented.L. Rosie G. 🐈🦮🎗️ @RosieSevenLINK@justwsports Would have really liked to see them hire a woman as coach! There are plenty of them out there!&quot;Like they can’t find a female coach? It’s the W !!!!!&quot; a comment read.&quot;Still no Black woman I see... this is discouraging really...&quot; one fan complained.The new Dallas Wings head coach is &quot;great friends&quot; with Paige Bueckers' college head coachGeno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers' collegiate coach, is no longer able to supervise the former UConn standout. Still, one of his closest friends has a chance to watch over the young star. Over the past years, Auriemma has developed a great friendship with Jose Fernandez, the new Dallas Wings head coach.The two have faced 15 times between 2005 and 2020. Auriemma led the Huskies, while Fernandez coached South Florida. In 2020, the longtime UConn head coach revealed that he had developed a personal friendship with the rival head coach.“We have become really, really great friends,” Auriemma said in 2020. “He’s done an amazing job here. Earlier this year, Auriemma spoke highly of Fernandez and his ability to be a leader on a team.&quot;I think he's a tremendous coach, obviously, as everybody knows, but he cares deeply about the game itself,&quot; he said. &quot;He puts in the time and effort.&quot;The Dallas Wings are looking forward to a strong sophomore season for Bueckers under Fernandez. Fans are hoping he'll stay with the team longer than just one season.