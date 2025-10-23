  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dallas Wings
  • "Are they gonna ruin Paige Bueckers' second season too?" - WNBA Fans Erupt As Dallas Wings Hire Another Male HC After Worst Record Season

"Are they gonna ruin Paige Bueckers' second season too?" - WNBA Fans Erupt As Dallas Wings Hire Another Male HC After Worst Record Season

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 23, 2025 21:51 GMT
WNBA fans react to the Dallas Wings
WNBA fans react to the Dallas Wings' new head coaching hire (Image Source: Getty)

It didn't take long for the Dallas Wings to find a replacement for Chris Koclanes, who was fired as a head coach after having a WNBA-worst record of 10-34. The coach only lasted one season with the franchise, despite having a great relationship with general manager Curt Miller.

Ad

On Thursday, the Wings announced that they have hired longtime South Florida head coach Jose Fernandez. Alexa Philippou of ESPN reported the news.

Since this is the organization's second consecutive male head coach, the hiring drew criticism from supporters. After suffering a disappointing season, there were expectations that the team would move in a different direction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the report, fans revealed their reactions to the hire. Here are some of what the fans said about the new Wings head coach.

"What? Are they seriously gonna ruin Paige’s second season too?" a fan said.
Ad
"He's not too bright. 3rd coach in 3 seasons," another fan commented.
"I just don’t understand. Make it make sense. Plenty of qualified somen coaches a they choose a man," one fan said.

More fans complained that the Dallas Wings didn't hire a woman.

"Would have really liked to see them hire a woman as coach! There are plenty of them out there!" someone commented.
Ad
Ad
"Like they can’t find a female coach? It’s the W !!!!!" a comment read.
"Still no Black woman I see... this is discouraging really..." one fan complained.

The new Dallas Wings head coach is "great friends" with Paige Bueckers' college head coach

Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers' collegiate coach, is no longer able to supervise the former UConn standout. Still, one of his closest friends has a chance to watch over the young star. Over the past years, Auriemma has developed a great friendship with Jose Fernandez, the new Dallas Wings head coach.

Ad

The two have faced 15 times between 2005 and 2020. Auriemma led the Huskies, while Fernandez coached South Florida. In 2020, the longtime UConn head coach revealed that he had developed a personal friendship with the rival head coach.

“We have become really, really great friends,” Auriemma said in 2020. “He’s done an amazing job here.

Earlier this year, Auriemma spoke highly of Fernandez and his ability to be a leader on a team.

"I think he's a tremendous coach, obviously, as everybody knows, but he cares deeply about the game itself," he said. "He puts in the time and effort."

The Dallas Wings are looking forward to a strong sophomore season for Bueckers under Fernandez. Fans are hoping he'll stay with the team longer than just one season.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications