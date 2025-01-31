Angel Reese surprised her mother with a huge birthday gift. On Thursday, the latest episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast featured the WNBA star's mother, who is also named Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky forward revealed to her mother that her mortgage was paid upon giving her a cake.

"For your birthday today, you said that if your mortgage was paid off, that you would retire or you won't work or you can pick if you want to work still," Reese said (Timestamp: 1:00:00). "So today, your mortgage has been paid. You ain't gotta worry about your mortgage no more."

Reese also told her mother that she didn't need to work anymore now that her mortgage had been fully paid.

"If you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy," Reese added. "Are you still gonna work? She's done with work. But your mortgage is paid and you don't have to work any more."

The elder Reese replied:

"What? Are you serious?"

The 6-foot-3 star replied in the affirmative and announced that she would be moving to Chicago this year and her mother could stay with her in Illinois.

"Yes. And when I moved to Chicago this year,'I'm getting a house y'all," Reese said. "You can come stay with me whenever you want to."

The Sky forward went over to hug her mother, who broke into tears. Then, the people present at the podcast set sang the birthday song to the elder Reese.

"That was my biggest goal in life, to retire you, and to pay your mortgage, or whatever you wanted for you to not work. But obviously, you a hardworking woman you don't need me for no money that's why I could always say you ain't never needed for me no money and I love that about you," Reese added (Timestamp: 1:01:57).

Angel Reese recently partnered with a popular fast-food chain

Angel Reese, 22, has amassed a massive following in her young career. On Thursday, The Baltimore Sun's Racquel Bazos reported that popular fast-food chain McDonald's has partnered with the young star.

Reese and McDonald's have collaborated to create a combo meal called "The Angel Reese Special." On Feb. 10, the meal will be available to the public and feature a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, french fries and a drink.

"McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020," Reese said, per a press release. "It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."

Angel Reese became the first female athlete to collaborate with the fast-food restaurant and have her own meal. Reese's deal with McDonald's comes at a time when the women's basketball popularity is also on an upward trend.

