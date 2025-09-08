“Are y’all f***ing dumb?: Mariah Rose ridicules Chicago Sky for hanging Angel Reese out to dry with LeBron James example

Former NBA player Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, slammed the Chicago Sky for hanging Angel Reese in the dry after her controversial comments on the team. Reese made headlines this week after she criticized the Sky's poor performance this season.Chicago's star forward called out her team for relying too much on a veteran guard and urged them to make changes. She committed to helping them improve the roster during the offseason but also dropped a subtle warning about her departure if the situation in the Windy City did not improve.The Sky management did not like the rebellious comments from their star player, as they suspended her for the first half in an 80-66 loss against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.On Monday, Mariah Rose voiced her opinion on the entire Reese-Sky saga. She took the forward's side and criticized the franchise for not getting behind their player and listening to her.&quot;Are y'all f****ng dumb? do you know that probably half, 50% and that's being generous, of the people who bought tickets that game bought tickets so see Angel Reese,&quot; Rose said. &quot;You gonna suspend her for half a game for saying 'he we suck' for wanting to win?&quot;Later in her rant, Rose compared Angel Reese's situation to LeBron James.&quot;LeBron James is literally nicknamed LeGM because if you are not performing upto LeBron James' par, to be on his team, if you are not looking like a winner, he will pack your bags himself and send you out of there,&quot; Rose said.&quot;You're the Chicago Sky and you value the health and safety of your players. Yet you hung your star player who is one of the polarizing figures in all of sports, people hate this girl, out to dry because you didn't like the fact that she said you suck? you do!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLastly, Rose argued that Angel Reese was too kind to Sky in her statements. She urged the entire Chicago roster to change and do their jobs.Angel Reese is on the verge of ending this season with an injuryDespite being only suspended for the first half against the Aces on Sunday, Angel Reese did not take the court in the second half. The Sky's PR team announced that Chicago's star forward was ruled out of the game.When coach Tyler Marsh was asked about Reese's absence, he revealed that Chi-Barbie had reported for pre-game drills but had to sit out because of lingering issues from her previous injury.Reese had missed several games after the All-Star break in July. She returned to the squad in August but was under restrictions. Now, it looks like she might be out for the rest of the season as the Sky have only two games left and are out of playoff contention.It makes no sense for her to play the last two games and risk worsening her injury. As of now, the Sky has not disclosed anything related to Angel Reese's injury.