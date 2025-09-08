"Ariel acting like this is unwarranted" - Angel Reese fans continue tirade against $400,000 guard after seemingly ignoring Sky superstar on the bench

Angel Reese fans couldn't believe Ariel Atkins' actions on Sunday during the Chicago Sky's game against the Las Vegas Aces. Atkins seemingly gave Reese the cold shoulder on the bench amid the Sky forward's comments about the team and her teammates. The Sky suspended Reese for the first half of their game versus the Aces due to her remarks that were deemed detrimental to the team. She was then ruled out for the rest of the game with a back injury, as Chicago was haplessly beaten by Las Vegas, 80-66. Early in the third quarter, Atkins sat beside Reese on the bench. The veteran guard was speaking to someone as the LSU product looked at her teammate. While it appeared that Atkins ignored Reese, it's just one video, and they could have interacted at times during the game or in the locker room.Here's the video that had some Angel Reese fans fuming. Angel Reese fans on social media couldn't believe what they saw, as they quickly jumped to conclusions about Ariel Atkins' supposed attitude toward their favorite player. They are not happy about Reese being treated this way by her team and teammates. Here are some of the reactions. 𝕯𝖚𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖘𝖘 🐯 @chettykinsLINKAriel acting like this is unwarranted. There was nothing in the article that Annie could even misconstrue to be about Ariel. Makes no sense she’s being this petty.🌹M I S S K A Y♉️ @kay_im_nextLINKEverything seems weird.. the season couldn’t end for Chicago fast enough. That team is ruined &amp; maybe 5 players max will be back if that.. who knows?? It might not be a season for All we know.Sol ❤️‍🔥 @soulphiresLINKShe's the baby of the team btw, younger than the rookies too. This team is so corny for treating her like this.Mini Me @TrekkiegirlkeyaLINKThis actually makes me sad b/c I don’t believe Angels intentions were to down play her teammates and the way they turned on her and/or icing her out is crazy…..feel how you feel bug idk it just seems like complete over reaction.Sha Hartley @shahartleyLINKIt's safe to say that Angel Reese is clearly done with Ariel Atkins &amp; the rest of the team (except Kamilla). It's written all over her face. #SkytownDeon @Deon_MoneeLINKIt’s crazy because they were not acting like this on Wednesday.While Reese apologized for her comments, she did throw her teammates, except Kamilla Cardoso, under the bus. She told the Chicago Tribune that they should be the only guarantees on the Sky's roster for next season, so some of her teammates' reactions in interviews and other areas of the media are understandable. Ariel Atkins, who is in the final year of a two-year, $400,000 contract, was specifically acquired from the Washington Mystics last offseason, costing the Sky the pick that became Sonia Citron, who has been balling as a rookie. Aces make quick work of Angel Reese-less SkyAces make quick work of Angel Reese-less Sky. (Photo: IMAGN)As Angel Reese sat on the bench on Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces made it look easy against the Chicago Sky. A'ja Wilson had a dominant performance, finishing with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Jackie Young dropped 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists.On the other hand, the Sky starters played well in terms of scoring, with all of them in double figures. Kamilla Cardoso had a double-double of 10 points and 15 boards, but it wasn't enough to make things interesting. The Sky have two more games left, though it's unclear if Reese would be made available for them, especially after the team suspended her for a half, followed by a sudden back injury.