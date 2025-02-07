Arike Ogunbowale drops 2 word reaction to $1,500,000 NFL brother's wholesome tribute to daughter

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was seen reacting to her brother's post on Instagram on Thursday. The 4-time WNBA All-Star dropped a two-word comment on her $1,5000,000 worth NFL brother's wholesome tribute to his daughter, as he shared a heartwarming post about her on social media.

Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale took to Instagram to share a couple of images and clips of his baby. Posting a picture and video of him babysitting during a game, the former Tampa Bay star captioned the post with a short message:

"Daddy’s whole world 💕," he wrote.

Dare's younger sister, Arike, commented on the post with a two-worded response:

"Auntie’s too," the former Notre Dame star wrote.

Trending

Arike reacts to her brother's post on Instagram

This loving interaction showcased the strong bond the two siblings carry as they continue to support each other both on and off the field. Dare welcomed his daughter Demi Rose in Sept. 2024 alongside his partner Mason Rose.

The running back had a successful season with the Texans as they finished top of their division and made it to the Divisional round of the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they were eliminated by the Chiefs in the playoffs by a score of 23-14. Ogunbowale recently signed a 1-year, $1.5 million contract in 2024 and will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Arike Ogunbowale gives a sneak peek into her first month at Unrivaled

The inaugural season of the new 3x3 Unrivaled basketball league, founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, began on Jan. 17. This new tournament has given WNBA stars a chance to continue hooping during the off-season. Taking place in Miami, the league has attracted huge viewership in the first month of its inception.

Dallas star Aike Ogunbowale is one of the players participating in the new league. She represents Vinyl BC alongside Aliyah Boston and Dearica Hamby. The Milwaukee native recently offered a sneak peek into the lives of the league's players by posting a YouTube video documenting her first month in Florida:

"First unrivaled vlog out! go tap in," she announced on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

The vlog covered various aspects of her time at Unrivaled, as she gave a breakdown of her month so far. From enjoying some time off the court and hitting golf balls on the course to practicing and living alongside the best women basketball players on the planet, Arike provided an in-depth look into her life in Miami during her recent vlog.

Despite praising her experience with the league so far, Ogunbowale and Vinyl are currently struggling to find their form, sitting at the bottom of the six-team table. They have 2 wins and 4 losses, and are currently enduring a six-game losing streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback