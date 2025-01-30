Arike Ogunbowale drops heartfelt 2-word comment for partner Lala Ronay's glamorous dinner look

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is making headlines both on and off the court, thanks to her relationship with model Lala Ronay. Ogunbowale sparked excitement among fans on Wednesday with a brief, two-word comment on one of Ronay's Instagram posts.

Ogunbowale couldn't help but gush over Ronay's stylish outfit, which stole the spotlight at a recent dinner event.

"oh my," Ogunbowale wrote with an emoji.

Arike Ogunbowale's comment/Instagram

Lala Ronay wore a revealing dress with sheer fabric, purple lace detailing and a high slit. With her curly hair and tattooed arms, she accessorized her look with a gold purse and jewelry.

Trending

Lala Ronay dinner outfit. Image via Instagram/@_lalaronay

She is also seen seated at a restaurant table, holding a cocktail with both hands and smiling with her eyes closed. The table has plates of food, which includes oysters on ice and a salad.

Lala Ronay. Image via Instagram/@_lalaronay

Arike Ogunbowale is engaged to Lala Ronay. Ogunbowale proposed on May 19, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family, with the moment shared publicly on Instagram.

Lala Ronay has been supportive of Ogunbowale in the WNBA as she has attended several of her games. Ronay has gained a large following on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she has over 465,000 followers, who follow her for her fashion sense, fitness regimen and lifestyle content.

Arike Ogunbowale shows off partner Lala Ronay and "cutest dood"

Arike Ogunbowale shared a glimpse into her personal life on Wednesday, as she posted a photo of her partner Lala Ronay to her Instagram story. The image also featured the couple's dog, Kobi, a golden doodle, who is named "the cutest dood" on Instagram.

Lala Ronay and Kobi The Goldendoodle/Instagram

In the picture, Lala Ronay's curly hair is tied up in a high puff. She wore a black one-shoulder crop top paired with matching flared pants. Her multiple tattoos are visible as she sits on a wooden bench.

She pets the dog, who has its tongue out and appears happy. Also, there are two drinks on the bench, a yellow beverage with a straw and a black cup.

The couple's dog, Kobi, has its own Instagram account, @_kobithedood, with 450 followers and 18 posts showcasing its adventures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback