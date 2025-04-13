Arike Ogunbowale and fiancee Lala Ronay serve heat and love in latest intimate mirror selfie

Arike Ogunbowale has been making the most of the time left before the 2025 WNBA season commences next month. The Dallas Wings guard has posted an update on how her offseason has been alongside her fiancée Lala Ronay.

In her Instagram story on Sunday, Ogunbowale posted a mirror selfie with her fiancée, where they flaunted their tropical looks.

Ogunbowale's IG story

Ogunbowale was wearing a Nike sports bra and shorts, while Lala Ronay was rocking a white and gold beach look.

Ogunbowale and Ronay have been engaged since May last year, when the Wings star proposed to her longtime girlfriend. Since the proposal, the two have been ever-present on each other’s social media, showing off their life as a couple.

Ronay is a social media influencer boasting 474K followers on Instagram. She is known for her beauty and lifestyle videos, which include her fashion choices and makeup routines.

Arike Ogunbowale will be entering her seventh season with the Wings next season. Last year, she averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game to lead Dallas, which finished as the second-worst team in the league with just nine wins in 40 games.

Ogubowale also holds the all-time franchise record in points with the Wings, after the team drafted her as the fifth pick in the 2019 draft.

The Wings are expected to bounce back this season as they hold the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

Arike Ogunbowale advocates for more investments in women sports

Arike Ogunbowale has been championing women’s sports since becoming a star with the Dallas Wings. As Ogunbowale spent most of her offseason playing in the Unrivaled league, the Wings star expressed how important supporting women’s sports is to athletes, especially as the sport has slowly risen in popularity in the past year.

“I think just investing in women and making that a priority, [and] good things are going to come out of it. I think that's clearly showing, especially with viewership. And just how many people, the demand to come to the games, to watch the games, it’s definitely showing [that] when you invest, you'll get your return,” she said.

Unrivaled was one of the first ventures to take advantage of the rise of women’s basketball as it successfully held its inaugural 10-week season from January to March.

Arike Ogunbowale played for the Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled tournament and is expected to lead the charge for the Wings in the coming WNBA season. The Wings are also predicted to get more eyes on their team as incoming rookie Paige Bueckers is expected to enter the fold this season.

