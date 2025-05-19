Arike Ogunbowale and fiancee, Lala Ronay, share intimate dance to mark anniversary

On Sunday, Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale posted a clip of her intimate dance with her fiance, Lala Ronay to mark their anniversary after being engaged for a year.

The four-time WNBA All-Star shared the video of her dancing with Ronay on her Instagram story, as the couple celebrated their anniversary wth their loved ones. Captioning the clip, Ogunbowale wrote:

"1-year engaged to my best friend @_lalaronay."

The couple was seen slow-dancing to Musiq Soulchild's song 'Love,' singing along and swaying to the melody. Lala Ronay celebrated the occasion with a post of her own as she posted a picture from their engagement last year.

"May 18th is now one of my favorite dates ever. forever," Ronay wrote.

Arike Ogunbowale and LaLa Ronay celebrate their anniversary with a special post on Instagram

Ogunbowale proposed to Ronay on May 18, 2024, and posted a video on Instagram capturing the occasion.

In the video, the Wings guard can be seen leading Ronay to the garden where friends and family had gathered for the proposal. The fitness model is seen shell-shocked by the arrangement before asking Ogunbowale if the setting was for her.

"What is this … for me?" she questioned.

The clip was captioned with a one-word message:

"4EVER💍🖤🌹"

However, Arike Ogunbowale's anniversary celebration may be impacted, as the Wings are scheduled to host the Seattle Storm on Monday.

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers expresses her excitement about playing alongside Arike Ogunbowale

Selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers expressed her thoughts on joining the Dallas Wings. She also shared her excitement about playing alongside Arike Ogunbowale as the duo looks to dominate the backcourt for the Wings.

During her first press conference as a Wings player, Bueckers shared her eagerness to play with Ogunbowale and the Texas franchise.

"I'm excited, she's (Ogunbowale) is electric, can score at all three levels, obviously a bucket getter, so looking to assist her a lot. Space the floor, get her open looks, play off each other, but just excited for everybody on the team, she said about Ogunbowale.

"As I was talking about got some dogs, so just excited to build that in camp, build the passion, build the excitement of a new system, a new coaching staff a new team, just a lot of new stuff, so excited to build with everyone," she continued sharing her excitement about joining the Wings.

The Dallas Wings lost their first game of the season to the Minnesota Lynx and will hope for a quick turnaround in their second game.

