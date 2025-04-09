Arike Ogunbowale fired up after Madeline Westbeld declares she’s going to WNBA draft 

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale reacts to Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Madeline Westbeld's announcement that she will enter the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Wednesday, Westbeld shared on Instagram a graphic of her statement about her decision to declare for the upcoming draft. She tagged the IG account on Notre Dame Women's Basketball and wrote in part:

"Thank you for everything thus far, but babygirl, this is only the beginning and you have so many gifts yet to realize. I am blessed to announce I am declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft. Thank you, God!," Westbeld wrote.

Ogunbowale, a Notre Dame alum, commented a fire emoji on Westbeld's post.

Arike Ogunbowale's comment on Instagram (Credits: IG/@maddy.westbeld)

The 6-foot-3 Westbeld started playing for Notre Dame in 2020. In 2024-25, she has played her fifth and final season of eligibility. She was named to the All-ACC first team in 2021 and twice to the All-ACC second team (2023 and 2024).

In Associated Press' Doug Feinberg's WNBA mock draft released on Monday, Westbelt is projected to be selected by the LA Sparks with the No. 9 pick.

"Westbeld missed the first half of this season while recovering from a foot injury, and with Miles and Hannah Hidalgo getting the majority of the shots, it was difficult for the 6-3 forward to get back to the numbers she put up the year before. Westbeld averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 2023-24," Feinberg wrote.

Ogunbowale played for the Fighting Irish from 2015 to 2019, leading the team to the 2018 NCAA championship. She has several accolades in college basketball, including being named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player during their title run.

Dallas selected Ogunbowale with the fifth pick of the 2019 WNBA draft. So far in her six-year professional career, she has been named an All-Star four times.

Arike Ogunbowale could team up with top prospect Paige Bueckers at Dallas

Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings hold the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. Paige Bueckers, fresh off the NCAA championship with the UConn Huskies, is arguably the consensus No. 1 pick.

According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, Dallas Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said the franchise is leaning towards building around their current star, Ogunbowale, a three-time All-WNBA selection.

Drafting Bueckers is undoubtedly the way to go. Bibb said the Wings view the young prospect as someone who could "pivot" the franchise.

Amid possible changes around the organization, including reported new venue and practice facilities, Arike Ogunbowale has spoken highly of Dallas. She has also expressed her intent and excitement about the looming partnership with Bueckers.

