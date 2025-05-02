Arike Ogunbowale fires hilarious jab at Paige Bueckers with iconic flashback ahead of Wings vs Aces at Notre Dame

Arike Ogunbowale lost her two fellow leaders this offseason when the Dallas Wings traded away Satou Sabally and lost Natasha Howard to free agency. However, she and the team are excited for the 2025 season nonetheless, thanks in large part to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers. However, the UConn star isn't immune to rookie hazing.

Ogunbowale was a top pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft after finishing a legendary collegiate career at Notre Dame. She was one of the country's stars when she was in school, similarly to how Bueckers was tauted as one of the best players throughout her time at UConn. Ogunbowale might be the best mentor that Bueckers could have asked for in her rookie season in the WNBA.

However, the WNBA All-Star and Olympian didn't miss her opportunity to throw a slight jab at the team's new rookie as they prepared for their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. The game is a homecoming for Ogunbowale, whose team is playing the game at her old stomping ground at Notre Dame.

At Friday's practice, Arike Ogunbowale joked with Bueckers on her college stardom with a simple message reminding the rookie that she isn't the only player on the team with memorable NCAA Tournament moments. As a matter of fact, Ogunbowale hit a game-winner in the Final Four to beat Bueckers' Huskies back in 2018.

In a video she posted to Instagram, Ogunbowale made sure that Bueckers didn't forget what she did to her team in a Fighting Irish jersey.

Ogunbowale took Bueckers down Memory Lane, whether she wanted to or not.

Arike Ogunbowale is proud of her time with Notre Dame, where she became known as one of the best offensive players in the country. She joined the WNBA one year later and quickly became one of the best guards in the league. This season, she has a new running mate who might end up being just as good on both ends of the floor.

Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers form a dynamic duo in Dallas

The Wings have endured a rough stretch over the last few seasons. The team's management has been called out by its own players, leading to the Sabally trade that stripped the team of one of the league's best shooters. With Bueckers' introduction to the team, Dallas is hoping that they can turn to a new page and rebound into contention.

Arike Ogunbowale is as good as ever, maintaining her spot as one of the top scorers in the league, but she needs help if the Wings are going to make the jump they are hoping for. Bueckers comes in as one of the more WNBA-ready prospects her class had to offer, and she already has Wings coaches and management excited for her to take the floor.

Even though they are teammates now, Ogunbowale wanted to remind Bueckers of just how great she was in college, even against UConn. Now, both Bueckers and the Wings hope that Ogunbowale can continue to provide clutch scoring in a bounce back season for the team.

