Arike Ogunbowale makes her feelings clear on Paige Bueckers' steep learning curve amid 0-4 start: "It's not easy"

Arike Ogunbowale was the one star remaining on the Dallas Wings' roster when the team sent Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury. However, Dallas won the draft lottery and selected UConn star Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Unfortunately, the new Wings backcourt is struggling out of the gate, going 0-4 through their first four games.

Ogunbowale is coming off a season that saw her earn her fourth All-Star appearance and her third appearance on an All-WNBA team. She is joined by Bueckers, who won a national championship to put the finishing touches on a successful collegiate career at UConn. Both No. 1 overall picks are considered two of the more talented guards the league has to offer.

She spoke to Grant Afseth and Dallas Hoops Journal on Thursday about her team's start to the season and what she has seen from the rookie so far in her professional career. According to her, Bueckers is acclimanting well to the next level.

“She’s catching the flow of the WNBA,” Ogunbowale said about her new teammate. “It’s not easy — not at all — but she’s learning really fast. She’s a mature point guard. She’s getting us organized quicker and coming up with play calls faster. She’s definitely improving every game.”

In the Wings' first win of the season against the Connecticut Sun, Bueckers led the way, scoring 21 points and dishing seven assists in the 109-87 victory. Ogunbowale played off of her, chipping in 19 points of her own and racking up six steals. With their first win of the season out of the way, the star backcourt sets their sights on Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky.

Colin Cowherd declares Ogunbowale's teammate as the league's next superstar

Through the first five games of her rookie season, Bueckers is one of the top rookies in her class. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd is one of many analysts impressed with her game. He took things one step further, saying that Ogunbowale's new running mate is better than Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark.

“She’s been a phenom since she was in the sixth grade,” Cowherd said about Bueckers. “She's a better pure scorer, eventually a better shooter."

Bueckers put up well-rounded stats during her final season with the UConn Huskies. In her first WNBA season, she has impacted the game outside of just her scoring, giving Ogunbowale another playmaker to play next to. Clark's ascension through the basketball world happened much faster, but Bueckers has just a long resume full of success.

Clark is out with a quad injury, but she and Bueckers will clash many times throughout their career. For now, though, the No. 1 overall pick will continue to learn and adust to the WNBA game as the Wings try to turn their season around.

