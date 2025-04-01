Arike Ogunbowale's fiancee Lala Ronay finds love in going on hunt for new restaurant, "A love language"

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale's fiancée, Lala Ronay, shared one of her "love language" traditions in an Instagram post on Monday. Ronay shared a mirror selfie of herself at a restaurant and highlighted that she's fond of trying new restaurants with Ogunbowale.

Ad

"trying new restaurants, a love language 🤎✨," Ronay captioned her IG story. "have a good week 🫂✨."

(Image: @_lalaronay IG)

Lana Ronay is an ex-military soldier for the U.S. Army and is currently a social media influencer with over 475k followers on Instagram, posting beauty, lifestyle and fitness content. She also posted a GRWM video on Monday, showing her makeup routine ahead of her dinner date.

Ad

Trending

"can’t talk in a rush for a dinner date 🤎," Ronay captioned the IG post.

Ad

Arike Ogunbowale proposed to Lana Ronay in May and announced the news on her Instagram, posting a video of the proposal. The couple previously kept their relationship private but have often featured on each other's social media handles since they got engaged.

Arike Ogunbowale embraces 'grind mode' with 'penitentiary' braids ahead of WNBA season

With the start of the 2025 WNBA season just two months away, Arike Ogunbowale is making sure that she looks and feels ready for the season. The Dallas Wings star showed off her new look with braids in an Instagram post on Friday as she prepares for the 2025 campaign.

Ad

"In grind mode before the season had to get the penitentiarys 😂," Ogunbowale captioned the post.

(Image: @arike_ogunbowale IG)

Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings are coming off a disappointing season, finishing second-last in the league with a 9-31 record and having missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. However, Ogunbowale had a good individual output, averaging a team-high 22.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals along with 4.6 rebounds.

Ad

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Wings may find a new spark as they have landed the top pick for the 2025 WNBA draft, with a chance to onboard UConn star Paige Beuckers. Ogunbowale was seemingly overjoyed about her team winning the draft lottery in November, as she shared her excitement with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD! 😭😭😭😭," Ogunbowale tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Pairing Arike Ogunbowale with Paige Beuckers is expected to create a dangerous combo for Dallas' backcourt and build a solid foundation for the franchise's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback