Arike Ogunbowale's fiancee Lala Ronay pays heartfelt tribute to Dallas Wings star on her special day: "Happy AO day to my favorite girllllaaa"

Arike Ogunbowale's fiancee Lala Ronay marked the Dallas Wings All-Star's birthday on Sunday with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Ronay, a digital content creator and beauty influencer, took to Instagram to greet the four-time WNBA All-Star on her special day. Ronay shared a carousel of photos of them together, expressing her appreciation for Ogunbowale and the relationship they have built. Ronay captioned her post:

"happy AO day to my favorite girllllaaa 🎂🎉🩶happy birtthdayyyyyyy ❣️"

The Wings star responded to the message from her fiancee:

"my love ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 thank u"

Arike Ogunbowale and Ronay had been dating for a while before the WNBA star popped the question on the evening of May 19 last year, surprising her lady love in front of friends and family.

As a social media influencer, Ronay is known for her vlogs and videos on fashion and beauty tips, which have garnered quite a following. On IG, she has over 470,000 followers, and she also has a presence on X and YouTube.

Arike Ogunbowale continues to grow game at Unrivaled

As she continues to grow her relationship with Lala Ronay, Arike Ogunbowale has also developed her game as she competes in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League.

The 27-year-old former Notre Dame standout is playing for Vinyl Basketball Club at Unrivaled alongside fellow WNBA stars Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada and Dearica Hamby.

Vinyl is fifth in the six-team field with a 5-7 record, with at least two weeks of classification play left.

Ogunbowale is one of three players averaging double digits in scoring for the team, with 11.1 points, to go along 3.7 assists and three rebounds in 13 minutes per game.

Entering Unrivaled, Arike Ogunbowale shared her excitement over playing in the league, recognizing how it would help her game. She said (via CBS Sports):

"I've just been working out throughout the season, but it's a chance to play for a couple months with the players you're about to be playing against two, three months after. Playing 3-on-3, I love playing 3-on-3. I think that style of basketball, I can thrive there, so basketball-wise I think it would be good for me."

In the WNBA last season, Ogunbowale averaged 22.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 39 minutes per game en route being named to the All-Star Game, where she won the MVP. The Wings, though, had it rough, finishing 9-31.

