"As checked out as Koclanes" - WNBA fans react to Wings GM Curt Miller's snarky reply to fan about roster being depleted to 7 players

Dallas Wings' general manager Curt Miller gave a snarky reply to a fan after they questioned his recent decisions. On Tuesday, a fan called out Miller and asked him about the Wings' game plan for their game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday.

The fan questioned Miller's decision to waive Liatu King, leaving the roster with only seven available players.

"now that that’s over, @CurtMillerWBB WHAT IS YOUR F*****G PLAN FOR TOMORROW?" the fan asked.

However, instead of entertaining the fan's question, Miller slammed the fan down with a snarky reply.

"Shopping on State Street & Michigan Ave … did you really have to ask?" Miller replied.

Another fan shared the screenshot of the online interaction in the WNBA subreddit and the fans flooded the discussion with their comments.

"He's as checked out as Koclanes," one fan said.

"Between him and Jeff in Chicago idk which GM I hate more," another fan said.

"That's such a Curt Miller answer lmao," another fan said.

One fan called out the Wings' general manager as the most privileged and overrated person in the league.

"I knew the Dallas Wings weren't serious when they hired Curt Miller to be their GM. 😂 That dude is the most privileged (and overrated) person in the WNBA," the fan commented.

"S**t is so bad Paige had to call Gino to come down and give pointers," another fan commented.

"We've had under 10 players for about 2 months. They're so casual about replacing injured players.. Paige really should have gone TikToking or whatever that journo said, instead she jumped into a garbage fire," another fan said.

The Dallas Wings currently have 11 players on their roster; however, four of them are injured and are listed out for their matchup against the Sky on Thursday. It remains to be seen how Curt Miller solves this problem, as playing with only seven players will be a huge disadvantage for the Wings going forward in the season.

Wings GM Curt Miller shares heartfelt message for Paige Bueckers after her first All-Star selection

Paige Bueckers is having an amazing rookie season. She is the leading candidate to win the Rookie of the Year and has already earned a place in this year's All-Star starting lineup.

Following the revelation of the good news on Jul. 1, Curt Miller shared a heartfelt message for his team's star guard.

"Paige, I'm happy to report in congratulations that not only have you been named to the 2025 NBA All-Star team, you have been named a starter in your rookie season for the WNBA All-Star game," Miller said.

Bueckers will suit up to play in her first All-Star game on Jul. 19 in Indiana.

