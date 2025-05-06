"Ask questions and be a sponge": A’ja Wilson offers Paige Bueckers veteran’s wisdom ahead of highly-expected rookie season

As the reigning three-time MVP, A'ja Wilson is the gold standard for athletes coming through the WNBA. Wilson's basketball wisdom was on full display this past Tuesday when she dished out advice to the most highly touted rookie of the 2025 class.

In an interview with USA Today's Meghan Hall, the Las Vegas Aces star was asked what counsel she would offer top overall pick Paige Bueckers. In her response, Wilson emphasized openness to new information:

"Ask questions and be a sponge," Wilson said. "I know she's gonna have vets on [her team] that's gonna help her navigate the league."

To Wilson's point, the Dallas Wings roster does have experienced players who can help Bueckers learn the ins and outs of the league in her rookie season. These veterans include Arike Ogunbowale and Tyasha Harris, who will be playing alongside the former UConn star in the backcourt.

Wilson expressed her confidence in Bueckers' character, as well as her excitement to see her development in the WNBA:

"Paige seems like a very great person that's gonna adapt and adjust at her own way, and everyone else fall in line," Wilson added. "I'm very, very excited to see her career."

In her own rookie season, Wilson — who headlined the 2018 WNBA Draft — played for a rather young Las Vegas team coached by Bill Laimbeer. Her veterans on that squad included 10-year pro Tamera Young and six-year pro Carolyn Swords.

Just two years after entering the league, Wilson was winning the first of three MVP awards. While there's no certainty that Bueckers can replicate this feat, the future is certainly bright for the young Wings floor general.

A'ja Wilson praises Paige Bueckers' former teammate: "I was blown away"

In the same USA Today interview, Wilson offered high praise for Sarah Strong, the UConn freshman that Bueckers recently won a national title with:

"[Strong has] the ability to just know when to take the right shots at the right time ― without hesitating," Wilson said. "I was blown away by watching her play. So yes, Sarah. You got it."

In the near future, there may very well be a Wilson vs. Strong low post battle taking place in the WNBA.

