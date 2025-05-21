"At least he told the truth"- WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh's take on alleged racial abuse toward Angel Reese

Angel Reese is undergoing a rollercoaster of emotions after fans drowned her with hate speech and negative remarks in her season-opener against Caitlin Clark. Reese and the Chicago Sky entered a hostile environment in Indiana as the Fever fans relentlessly tried to throw the Sky star off her game through verbal abuse.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh was honest about what happened in their season opener. Marsh revealed that none of the Sky players knew of the hate speech despite the hostile environment. It was only after the game that they found out about the issue on social media.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on the matter and had a few things to say about Tyler Marsh's response to the hate speech directed towards Angel Reese. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"At least he told the truth instead of trying to perpetuate the narrative."

"This is why people troll me when I tell them I watch the wnba 😭😭😂 such an unserious league"

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Will the WNBA, SKY and ESPN issue a public apology to the fever organization and fans for this HOAX," one questioned.

"There you have it. It’s a made up story to create attention because the @WNBA lacks demand and excitement," one pointed out.

"No one knew there was any hate speech until they made it up, everyone knows that but the race baiters, and they know too even though they won't admit it," one said.

"bad journalism, they continued to try and lead him as if it was fact, even though no evidence," another said.

Angel Reese responds to hate speech situation

While many believe that the WNBA is stirring up a non-existent issue to draw more viewership in the league, Angel Reese still believes that the hate speech was real. Despite Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh's response suggesting that such a situation may not have happened, Reese still had a few things to say.

"Yeah, obviously, like I said, they understand that this is the priority," Reese said. "Obviously, there's no place for this. And they preached, I think, two days before they put out no hate, no speech. And obviously, the women in this league, they know that and know there's no space for that. And I believe that every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and want to come to work and just have fun and have a great environment to work at."

Whether the reported hate speech is true or fabricated by the WNBA, Angel Reese does make a fair point that every type of work environment should be safe. There should never be room for hate, discrimination, or racism.

