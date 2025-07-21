"AT looking like a proud grandpa" - WNBA fans spiral as DiJonai Carrington drops cozy couple style pic with Nalyssa Smith & Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd

WNBA stars like DiJonai Carrington, Alyssa Thomas, Paige Bueckers and NaLyssa Smith are enjoying the All-Star break. On Sunday, Carrington posted a photo of a party featuring all four, including Bueckers’ girlfriend, Azzi Fudd. They sat packed together on a sofa with Thomas sitting right in the middle.Fans promptly reacted to the viral photo:bold and beautiful @ComfortSheriffLINKAT looking like a proud grandpa 😂One fan said:incognegro @king1sedLINKIf ya Paige mom, AT must be grandma 😂Another fan added:TBO @JustTboLINKAT with her daughter, daughter in law, granddaughter and granddaughters gf. 🥹One more fan continued:💅🏽FWINE A$$ ✨ @itsmeoveryou_LINK😘, Where’s DB🥹Another fan commented:Mikeisha @mjmblessedLINKHere damn is crazy but I also get it because you’ve probably only been asked once or twice 😭On Thomas’ right were the couple Bueckers and Fudd. To the Phoenix Mercury superstar’s left were another couple, Carrington and Smith. Conspicuously missing in the photo was AT’s girlfriend and teammate DeWanna Bonner.The WNBA All-Star break brought together NaLyssa Smith with former Dallas Wings teammates DiJonai Carrington and Paige Bueckers. Smith opened the first 18 games of the season with the Wings before the team sent her to Las Vegas for the Aces’ 2027 first-round pick.Alyssa Thomas and Bueckers were in Indiana since Thursday for the orange carpet opener of the All-Star weekend. Carrington, Smith and other players also went to the event for the CBA talks with the league, led by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. After a hectic few days, the players finally had some downtime before action will resume on Tuesday.WNBA players return to action for second half of season starting TuesdayMultiple WNBA teams return to action on Tuesday to open the second half of the season. Caitlin Clark, still nursing a groin injury, will play cheerleader when the Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty. The All-Star captain is reportedly “progressing well,” but will not be available for the showdown against the defending champs.NaLyssa Smith and the Las Vegas Aces will be at home to host the Atlanta Dream. Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings visit the Seattle Storm to cap off the busy slate.On Wednesday's lone schedule, Alyssa Thomas’ Phoenix Mercury will clash with the road-weary Dream, who will play the second night of a back-to-back set.With roughly 20 games left for every WNBA team, the battle for playoff positioning will only grow more intense. The Minnesota Lynx (20-14) have pole position, but the New York Liberty (15-6) and the Mercury (15-7) are not too far behind.The positioning for the seventh and eighth playoff spots promises to be a slugfest. The Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces, Golden State Valkyries, LA Sparks and Chicago Sky look to move past the regular season.The Dallas Wings (6-17) and Connecticut Sun (3-19) still have a chance, but they will have to make up for lost ground to avoid elimination.Fans can’t wait for the second half of the WNBA season to commence.