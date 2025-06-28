"Ate. ALL OF THEM.": Angel Reese's stunning approval as Mariah Rose shuts down 10 Sky star haters in heated debate

Angel Reese gave her approval to former NBA star Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose. Rose has been one of Reese’s most staunch supporters since she arrived in the WNBA. On Thursday, House of Highlights released a video where Rose debated against 10 of Reese’s haters.

Ad

She went back and forth with all 10. Rose said Reese is a winner, pointing towards her championship in college and the three state championships she won in high school. Rose also took a shot at Caitlin Clark, mentioning that the Fever star doesn’t have any championships.

Reese took note of Rose’s debate against her haters and posted a message on X, giving her a stunning approval.

“Mariah Rose. Let me just give you your 10ssss rn cause you ate. ALL OF THEM. 💐💐🤌🏽🤌🏽,” Reese wrote.

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel LINK Mariah Rose. Let me just give you your 10ssss rn cause you ate. ALL OF THEM. 💐💐🤌🏽🤌🏽

Ad

After getting off to a slow start this season, Reese is starting to find her footing. She is averaging 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Chicago Sky is 11th (4-11) in the league, three and a half games behind the Washington Mystics, who hold the fourth seed (8-8) in the Eastern Conference.

The Sky will return to the court on Sunday to face the LA Sparks.

Angel Reese reacts to her brother, Julian Reese, signing with the LA Lakers

After going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft, Angel Reese’s brother, Julian, was signed by the LA Lakers. Reese reacted to the news of her brother’s selection by posting a motivational message on X:

Ad

“OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU.”

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel LINK OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU.

Ad

Julian Reese played four years for the Maryland Terrapins. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 134 games. During his senior year, Reese recorded 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 55.5%.

His inability to shoot from beyond the arc could be a problem in the NBA. But, Reese is a stellar defender with a solid motor and crashes the glass on both ends of the floor. Furthermore, he is dangerous in the paint and is a stellar play finisher, who will fit in well next to playmakers like Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More