"Ate. ALL OF THEM.": Angel Reese's stunning approval as Mariah Rose shuts down 10 Sky star haters in heated debate

Angel Reese gave her approval to former NBA star Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose. Rose has been one of Reese’s most staunch supporters since she arrived in the WNBA. On Thursday, House of Highlights released a video where Rose debated against 10 of Reese’s haters.
She went back and forth with all 10. Rose said Reese is a winner, pointing towards her championship in college and the three state championships she won in high school. Rose also took a shot at Caitlin Clark, mentioning that the Fever star doesn’t have any championships.
Reese took note of Rose’s debate against her haters and posted a message on X, giving her a stunning approval.
“Mariah Rose. Let me just give you your 10ssss rn cause you ate. ALL OF THEM. 💐💐🤌🏽🤌🏽,” Reese wrote.
After getting off to a slow start this season, Reese is starting to find her footing. She is averaging 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Chicago Sky is 11th (4-11) in the league, three and a half games behind the Washington Mystics, who hold the fourth seed (8-8) in the Eastern Conference.
The Sky will return to the court on Sunday to face the LA Sparks.
Angel Reese reacts to her brother, Julian Reese, signing with the LA Lakers
After going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft, Angel Reese’s brother, Julian, was signed by the LA Lakers. Reese reacted to the news of her brother’s selection by posting a motivational message on X:
“OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU.”
Julian Reese played four years for the Maryland Terrapins. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 134 games. During his senior year, Reese recorded 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 55.5%.
His inability to shoot from beyond the arc could be a problem in the NBA. But, Reese is a stellar defender with a solid motor and crashes the glass on both ends of the floor. Furthermore, he is dangerous in the paint and is a stellar play finisher, who will fit in well next to playmakers like Luka Doncic and LeBron James.