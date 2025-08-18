Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (Aug. 17) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 18, 2025 01:29 GMT
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (Aug. 17) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Atlanta Dream opened a two-game West Coast swing on Sunday with a showdown against the Golden State Valkyries in the Bay Area. Atlanta, which lost at home 77-75 to Golden State late last month, hoped to get some payback.

The Dream-Valkyries clash stuttered in the opening minutes. Both struggled to make baskets before the home team grabbed a 15-12 lead.

The second quarter followed the same script. Atlanta's starters combined for eight points total in the first half. Brittney Griner, Te-Hina Paopao and Nia Coffey helped keep the team afloat off the bench with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries' balanced attack enabled them to tie the visitors 25-25 at halftime. Janelle Salaun and Veronica Burton combined for 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for the hosts.

Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Brionna Jones331
Naz Hillmon220
Allisha Gray011
Maya Caldwell032
Rhyne Howard335
Nia Coffey420
Brittney Griner630
Te-Hina Paopao711
Taylor Thierry- - --------
Sika Kone- - --------
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough- - --------
Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Cecilia Zandalasini311
Janelle Salaun551
Temi Fagbenle420
Tiffany Hayes302
Veronica Burton502
Iliana Rupert330
Kate Martin230
Carla Leite010
Laeticia Amihere- - --------
Kaila Charles- - ---------
Kaitlyn Chen- - -------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
