Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (Aug. 17) | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream opened a two-game West Coast swing on Sunday with a showdown against the Golden State Valkyries in the Bay Area. Atlanta, which lost at home 77-75 to Golden State late last month, hoped to get some payback.The Dream-Valkyries clash stuttered in the opening minutes. Both struggled to make baskets before the home team grabbed a 15-12 lead.The second quarter followed the same script. Atlanta's starters combined for eight points total in the first half. Brittney Griner, Te-Hina Paopao and Nia Coffey helped keep the team afloat off the bench with 17 points.Meanwhile, the Valkyries' balanced attack enabled them to tie the visitors 25-25 at halftime. Janelle Salaun and Veronica Burton combined for 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for the hosts.Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box ScoreAtlanta Dream player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Brionna Jones331Naz Hillmon220Allisha Gray011Maya Caldwell032Rhyne Howard335Nia Coffey420Brittney Griner630Te-Hina Paopao711Taylor Thierry- - --------Sika Kone- - --------Shatori Walker-Kimbrough- - --------Golden State Valkyries player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Cecilia Zandalasini311Janelle Salaun551Temi Fagbenle420Tiffany Hayes302Veronica Burton502Iliana Rupert330Kate Martin230Carla Leite010Laeticia Amihere- - --------Kaila Charles- - ---------Kaitlyn Chen- - -------Editor's Note: Updates will follow.