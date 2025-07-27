Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Minnesota Lynx in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the second regular-season meeting between these teams. The Lynx won their previous matchup against Atlanta on June 27.Heading into this game, the Minnesota Lynx (22-4) continue to dominate the standings, holding the top spot in the league. Meanwhile, the Dream (14-10) have also been solid and are in fourth, trailing Minnesota by seven games.Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Dream-Lynx game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Target Center. Fans can watch the game live on ION. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.Moneyline: Lynx (-417) vs Dream (+310)Odds: Lynx (-8.5) vs. Dream (+8.5)Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o158.5) vs. Dream -110 (u158.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx PreviewThe Atlanta Dream last faced the Lynx on June 27. The game was a tightly contested affair that went into overtime. But, Minnesota emerged victorious, winning 96-92. Napheesa Collier was solid for Minnesota, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.Meanwhile, the Dream put up a combined effort with six players scoring in double digits, including four with 15 or more points. Brionna Jones recorded a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, shooting 8-for-13.Heading into Sunday’s game, the Dream are coming off a crucial win over the Phoenix Mercury. Meanwhile, Minnesota is riding a four-game winning streak, defeating the Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces.Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting LineupDreamPG: Allisha Gray | SG: Jordin Canada | SF: Maya Caldwell | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney GrinerLynxPG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna SmithAtlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Betting TipsAllisha Gray’s points total for Sunday’s game is set at 16.5, which is lower than her season average of 19.0 points. Gray has been in stellar form lately, recording 22.6 points over her last three outings. Bet on the over.Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier’s points prop for Sunday’s game sits at 20.5, also lower than her season average of 23.1 points. She is coming off a stellar game, recording 26 points against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Collier will likely build off that performance on Sunday. Bet on the over.Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx PredictionThe Lynx are heavy favorites to win Sunday’s game at home. The Atlanta Dream have been one of the better teams in the league this season, but the Lynx have been the best, by quite some distance.Our prediction: The Lynx to win and cover the spread.