  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 27 | 2025 WNBA season

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 27 | 2025 WNBA season

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 27, 2025 10:35 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Minnesota Lynx in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the second regular-season meeting between these teams. The Lynx won their previous matchup against Atlanta on June 27.

Ad

Heading into this game, the Minnesota Lynx (22-4) continue to dominate the standings, holding the top spot in the league. Meanwhile, the Dream (14-10) have also been solid and are in fourth, trailing Minnesota by seven games.

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Dream-Lynx game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Target Center. Fans can watch the game live on ION. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moneyline: Lynx (-417) vs Dream (+310)

Odds: Lynx (-8.5) vs. Dream (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o158.5) vs. Dream -110 (u158.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Preview

Ad

The Atlanta Dream last faced the Lynx on June 27. The game was a tightly contested affair that went into overtime. But, Minnesota emerged victorious, winning 96-92. Napheesa Collier was solid for Minnesota, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Dream put up a combined effort with six players scoring in double digits, including four with 15 or more points. Brionna Jones recorded a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, shooting 8-for-13.

Ad

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Dream are coming off a crucial win over the Phoenix Mercury. Meanwhile, Minnesota is riding a four-game winning streak, defeating the Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces.

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineup

Dream

PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Jordin Canada | SF: Maya Caldwell | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney Griner

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Ad

Allisha Gray’s points total for Sunday’s game is set at 16.5, which is lower than her season average of 19.0 points. Gray has been in stellar form lately, recording 22.6 points over her last three outings. Bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier’s points prop for Sunday’s game sits at 20.5, also lower than her season average of 23.1 points. She is coming off a stellar game, recording 26 points against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Collier will likely build off that performance on Sunday. Bet on the over.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Lynx are heavy favorites to win Sunday’s game at home. The Atlanta Dream have been one of the better teams in the league this season, but the Lynx have been the best, by quite some distance.

Our prediction: The Lynx to win and cover the spread.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications