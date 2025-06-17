Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Atlanta Dream versus New York Liberty game is one of six WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games slated for Tuesday. This will be the fifth game of the in-season tournament for both teams.

Ad

So far, both teams have put up similar performances in the Commissioner’s Cup, winning three out of four games. As for the regular season, the Liberty have been on a roll, winning nine out of their first 10 games. They hold the second position in the standings, one above the Dream in third (8-3).

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center on Tuesday. Fans can watch the game live on Peachtree TV, WWOR and Liberty Live. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Dream (+320) vs Liberty (-435)

Odds: Dream (+8.5) vs. Liberty (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Dream -110 (o163) vs. Liberty -110 (u163)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

This will be the first meeting of the season between the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream. Both teams are off to a stellar start and are only separated by a game and a half, making this a crucial matchup for the standings.

The Liberty picked up their first loss of the season, losing 102-88, to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Despite the loss, the team got stellar performances from Breanna Stewart (24 points and five rebounds) and Sabrina Ionescu (34 points and four assists). But, it wasn’t enough to outdo Caitlin Clark’s masterful display of 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Ad

On the other hand, the Dream are coming into this game on a three-game winning streak, defeating the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. They seem prepared to go toe-to-toe with any team in the league and are riding a massive momentum wave after going 7-1 over their last eight games.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineup

Dream

Ad

PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Jordin Canada | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brittney Griner | C: Brionna Jones

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Kennedy Burke | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Jonquel Jones

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stewart’s points total for this game sits at 20.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 19.5 ppg. But, she has been on a roll and scored 24 points in the team’s last game on Sunday. Bet on the over.

Rhyne Howard’s points total for Tuesday’s game is set at 18.5. This is slightly higher than her points average of 17.6 this season. She has also been largely inefficient this season, shooting 35.8% from the field. She will likely struggle to reach the mark on Tuesday.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Prediction

After barely making the playoffs last year, the Atlanta Dream look like legitimate contenders this season. However, the New York Liberty are still favored to defeat them at home on Tuesday, in what will likely be a tightly contested game.

Keeping in mind the quality on both sides, this is likely to be a high-scoring game with the points total going over 163.

Prediction: Expect the Liberty to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More