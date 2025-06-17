Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Atlanta Dream versus New York Liberty game is one of six WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games slated for Tuesday. This will be the fifth game of the in-season tournament for both teams.
So far, both teams have put up similar performances in the Commissioner’s Cup, winning three out of four games. As for the regular season, the Liberty have been on a roll, winning nine out of their first 10 games. They hold the second position in the standings, one above the Dream in third (8-3).
Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center on Tuesday. Fans can watch the game live on Peachtree TV, WWOR and Liberty Live. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Dream (+320) vs Liberty (-435)
Odds: Dream (+8.5) vs. Liberty (-8.5)
Total (O/U): Dream -110 (o163) vs. Liberty -110 (u163)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Preview
This will be the first meeting of the season between the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream. Both teams are off to a stellar start and are only separated by a game and a half, making this a crucial matchup for the standings.
The Liberty picked up their first loss of the season, losing 102-88, to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Despite the loss, the team got stellar performances from Breanna Stewart (24 points and five rebounds) and Sabrina Ionescu (34 points and four assists). But, it wasn’t enough to outdo Caitlin Clark’s masterful display of 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
On the other hand, the Dream are coming into this game on a three-game winning streak, defeating the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. They seem prepared to go toe-to-toe with any team in the league and are riding a massive momentum wave after going 7-1 over their last eight games.
Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineup
Dream
PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Jordin Canada | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brittney Griner | C: Brionna Jones
Liberty
PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Kennedy Burke | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Jonquel Jones
Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips
Stewart’s points total for this game sits at 20.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 19.5 ppg. But, she has been on a roll and scored 24 points in the team’s last game on Sunday. Bet on the over.
Rhyne Howard’s points total for Tuesday’s game is set at 18.5. This is slightly higher than her points average of 17.6 this season. She has also been largely inefficient this season, shooting 35.8% from the field. She will likely struggle to reach the mark on Tuesday.
Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Prediction
After barely making the playoffs last year, the Atlanta Dream look like legitimate contenders this season. However, the New York Liberty are still favored to defeat them at home on Tuesday, in what will likely be a tightly contested game.
Keeping in mind the quality on both sides, this is likely to be a high-scoring game with the points total going over 163.
Prediction: Expect the Liberty to win.