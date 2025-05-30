Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 30 | WNBA 2025 season

The Atlanta Dream are in the midst of a three-game road trip, set to face off against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Friday’s game marks the first of four regular-season matchups between the two teams in 2025.

Allisha Gray and the Dream are riding a three-game winning streak. They picked up back-to-back home victories over the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun, and went on to begin their road trip with an 88-82 win against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Despite a stellar showing from LA’s Kelsey Plum-Dearica Hamby dynamic duo, who combined for 55 points, 13 assists, and 8 steals, the Dream emerged victorious behind Gray’s 25-point performance.

Atlanta also witnessed impressive contributions from Brionna Jones, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, each scoring in double digits. This win propelled Atlanta to the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Storm, meanwhile, are coming off an 82-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, snapping their three-game win streak. Veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike was impressive during Seattle’s recent successful run, averaging 23.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

With both sides upsetting powerhouses early in the season, fans can expect an action-packed contest that potentially goes down to the wire.

Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm Injury Reports for May 30

Atlanta Dream injury report

The Atlanta Dream has added two key players to its injury report. Jordin Canada is officially ruled out of the clash due to a knee injury. Whereas, starting center Brittney Griner (knee) is listed as “probable”.

Seattle Storm injury report

The Seattle Storm have already ruled out Katie Lou Samuelson, Nika Muhl, and Jordan Horston for the campaign. Alysha Clark becomes the latest feature on the injury report, being listed as “day-to-day”.

Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 30

Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Atlanta Dream are expected to start with Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Maya Caldwell, Nia Coffey, and Brionna Jones.

Starter 2nd Unit Allisha Gray Shatori-Walker Kimbrough Rhyne Howard Maya Caldwell Te-Hina Paopao Nia Coffey Naz Hillmon Brionna Jones Taylor Thierry

Seattle Storm Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Seattle Storm’s projected starting lineup includes Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Erica Wheeler, Nneka Ogwumike, and Ezi Magbegor.

Starter 2nd Unit Skylar Diggins Lexie Brown Gabby Williams Zia Cooke Erica Wheeler Li Yueru Nneka Ogwumike Ezi Magbegor Dominique Malonga

