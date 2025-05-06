Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics preseason game preview and prediction | May 7, 2025

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Dream will travel to the capital to face the Washington Mystics in their final pre-season fixture. The two teams will meet at the Care First Arena in Washington, D.C., as they will look to finish their pre-season with a win.

In their last meeting during the 2024 season, the Dream beat the Mystics by three points, securing a 76-73 win. Both teams will also face each other in the season opener at the same venue on May 17.

The Dream and the Mystics have gone through a rebuild during the off-season and will be yearning to begin the season.

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics preview and prediction

The match between the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics is scheduled for tipoff at 11:30 AM ET. Local fans can follow this preseason matchup on the Monumental Sports Network, while interested viewers can follow the live action by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics preview

The Atlanta Dream will face the Washington Mystics in their first preseason fixture on Wednesday. After a busy off-season, where they acquired the likes of Britney Griner, Brionna Jones, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the Dream will kick off their 2025 season in D.C. The trio will join Ryhne Howard and Allisha Gray in Atlanta as they look to bring the first WNBA chip to the city.

Former FGCU coach Karl Smesko was announced as the new coach for the Atlanta outfit during the off-season. The 54-year-old will make the jump to the WNBA after spending 22 years coaching the Eagles women's basketball team.

On the other hand, this will be the Washington Mystics' second preseason game, having already played the Indiana Fever on Saturday. The Mystics were defeated by Caitlin Clark and Co. in overtime. After a complete rebuild in the off-season, which saw ten players leave the roster, the Mystics look like a completely new team.

Led by new head coach Sydney Johnson, the Washington team has a very young core, which includes some of the brightest names in college basketball. Selecting Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen as the third and fourth picks respectively, the Mystics also added Georgia Amoore to their roster making them an exciting team for the future.

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics Prediction

With both teams starting fresh under new head coaches, this match will be a tough one to call. Both teams have exciting talents and could prove to be a problem for one another.

However, with the Mystics suffering dealing with a few injuries, the Dream should be considered the favorites to win, given that they also have a host of experience.

