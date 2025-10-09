"Audacity to say that girl in Indiana is the best": WNBA fans lose it after A'ja Wilsons stuns Mercury with stone-cold game-winner

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson hit a game-winning 7-footer in Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Wilson’s turnaround jumper, after Mercury forward DeWanner Bonner tied the game, pushed the Aces to a thrilling 90-88 win. Las Vegas took a decisive 3-0 series lead after outlasting the home team.Fans reacted to Wilson’s game-long brilliance and heroics:“And people have the audacity to say that girl in Indiana is the best.”theodore parson @vaprince53LINK@UnderdogWNBA And people have the audacity to say that girl in Indiana is the best.One fan said:B-Ball Guru ( Future ATL Hawks Def Coordinator ) @northcydeLINK@UnderdogWNBA Best women's player in the world. Hands down. A'ja Wilson may be the WNBA GOATAnother fan added:Inspiration with Lucas @LucasBryner3LINK@UnderdogWNBA Sweep incoming what a disgrace for the Mercury 😭😭😭One more fan continued:𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 💕 @fantasizemafiaLINK@UnderdogWNBA A'ja Wilson is the greatest WNBA player of all time and it isn’t closeAnother fan reacted:Miguel @LALCHICWSLINK@UnderdogWNBA GREATEST OF ALL TIME! 4 MVPs &amp;amp;amp; about to have 3 rings before 30The Las Vegas Aces needed the four-time and back-to-back MVP to put on the superhero cape to fend off the Mercury. Las Vegas led 76-59 before the desperate hosts went ahead 84-83 via a Kahleah Copper 3-pointer.Behind A'ja Wilson, the Aces prevented an embarrassing collapse with their poise and big-game experience. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray also made crucial baskets before Wilson put her team on the brink of its third championship in four years.Wilson was yet again the most dominant two-way force in the series. She led the Aces with 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Young and Gray combined to contribute 32 points, 14 assists, five rebounds and five steals.The Aces have a chance to sweep the 2025 WNBA Finals when they play the Mercury again on Friday.A'ja Wilson redeemed herself after a costly turnoverA'ja Wilson was nearly the goat before she became the hero. After DeWanna Bonner made two free throws to tie the game at 88 apiece, Wilson committed a costly turnover. She lost the ball with 40.4 seconds to go.The Phoenix Mercury could not capitalize on their good fortune after Alyssa Thomas, who was hounded by Wilson, missed a layup. Aces center Megan Gustafson called a timeout after securing the ball.Unsurprisingly, the Aces went to an isolation play with Wilson at the top of the key to close the game. The MVP went hard left before spinning to her right for a turnaround jumper. DeWanna Bonner prevented a drive, but Wilson could not be bothered with her 7-foot shot. Alyssa Thomas came a little too late with her double defense to force Wilson to give up the ball.After the late turnover, A'ja Wilson bounced back with stellar play on both ends to win the game for the Aces.