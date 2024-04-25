Average WNBA ticket prices for 2024: Did Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart move the needle this year?

Last year, the WNBA saw a sizable increase in viewership and attendance. Following a star-studded draft class entering the fold, the league continues to boom in a way it has never seen before.

By far the biggest name in the 2024 class was Caitlin Clark. Following her historic run in college, many expected her to be a big draw at the pro level. While she's proven to push ticket and jersey sales, the league is growing byeond her.

According to Front Office Sports, three WNBA teams have sold out of season tickets. This is the first time that has ever happened in league history. The teams to achieve this feat are the Las Vegas Aces, Atlatna Dream and the Dallas Wings.

Along with selling out of season tickets, prices have also seen a massive spike. Compared to last season, tickets are selling for 129% higher than last season. Here are some of the teams with the largest ticket price increase.

Dallas Wings - 135%

Atlanta Dream - 123%

Chicago Sky - 119%

LA Sparks 97%

Most of these teams that saw a sizable price increase landed the top prospects from the 2024 draft class. The Sparks selected Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson with top-five picks. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have turned the Sky into a draw for fans.

The start of the regular season is just around the corner as the action is expected to begin in the middle of May.

WNBA teams with the highest average ticket price in 2024

The WNBA team with the highest average ticket price in 2024 is the Minnesota Lynx at $254. They finished 19-21 last season and are headlined by Napheesa Cooper.

Coming in with the second-highest average ticket price is the Washington Mystics. In 2024, tickets for their matchups are ranging around $187.

Washington finished in seventh place in 2023, going 19-21 in the regular season. They're adding a bright young prospect to the roster this year after drafting Aaliyah Edwards sixth overall.

Just behind the Mystics is the Atlanta Dream with an average ticket price of $175 for the 2024 season. They were a top-five team last season and are led by the duo of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

Rounding out the top-five is the New York Liberty at $157 and the Dallas Wings at $152. New York has a pair of superstars in Brenna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu and are fresh off a finals appearance in 2023. Dallas finished fourth last year and took Jacy Sheldon with a top-five pick in the draft.

As for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, their average ticket price is $124. This is the second-lowest among all WNBA teams.