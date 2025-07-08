  • home icon
  • “Azzi effect on Paige”: Fans go wild as Paige Bueckers signs “Azzi’s girlfriend” poster in a heartfelt moment with a fan

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Jul 08, 2025 15:35 GMT
Fans go wild as Paige Bueckers signs “Azzi’s girlfriend” poster in a heartfelt moment with a fan - Source: Getty

Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have long been rumored to have a romantic relationship. On June, Fudd seemingly confirmed their relationship with a social media post of her with a sticker that says “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend,” sparking more fanfare for the two.

The two’s relationship has made a buzz throughout social media. On Tuesday, a fan posted a poster that was said to be signed by Bueckers, which reads “Azzi Fudd’s girlfriend.”

Fans went wild after seeing the post, expressing their feelings regarding the two’s relationship status and the mystery behind it.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
