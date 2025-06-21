Azzi Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale's fiancée tease major collaboration in heartfelt courtside exchange

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale's fiancé, Lala Ronay, could be dropping a major collaboration with collegiate star Azzi Fudd. The duo was spotted linking up courtside on Friday, as the Wings prepared to take on the Connecticut Sun. Sharing a heartfelt exchange, the duo teased a possible collab on TikTok.

The interaction between the two took place during an Instagram live session on Ronay's account. Fudd, who was courtside in Connecticut with UConn teammate KK Arnold, made a quick appearance on the live stream.

"Hi Live," she said, waving at the camera.

Following her quick cameo, Roany suggested a collaboration between the two on TikTok.

"No we need to make a TikTok, I'm not a big dancer but we need to, we got to do something," Ronay suggested.

The duo shares contrasting content, as Fudd often records dance-related videos while Ronay typically posts makeup tutorials. Despite their differences, their combined following exceeds 750,000, which could help both grow their audiences.

Both of them happened to be courtside on Friday as the Dallas Wings took on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Fudd's former teammate Paige Bueckers led the Wings on the night, recording 21 points in what proved to be a successful return to Connecticut. The Wings took home an 86-83 win, leapfrogging the Sun in the standings.

This win granted Dallas their first back-to-back wins of the season. The Wings will next face the Washington Mystics at Care First Arena on Sunday.

Arike Ogunbowale opens up on playing alongside "humble" Paige Bueckers: "She's great."

Arike Ogunbowale expressed her views on Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, as she offered an insight into their relationship. During an appearance on Sue Bird's podcast "Bird's Eye View," Ogunbowale was questioned about playing alongside Bueckers.

The guard had nothing but praise for the young star, as she explained their relationship as teammates. Expressing how she is as a person and a player, she replied:

"She's great, she's everything that people say, she's definitely a humble person, loves basketball, basketball's first, caring, just a great person to be around ... She's going to be in the league for a long time, and she is definitely mature for her age. (From 42:05 onwards)

Despite working on forming a relationship on the court, Bueckers and Ogunbowale have been the leaders for the Dallas Wings. The rookie currently leads the team in scoring, recording 18.0 points per game, while Arike Ogunbowale is a close second with 16.1 points per game.

