"Baby girl, finish your layups first" - Jason Whitlock slams ESPN for allegedly glorifying Angel Reese after Rose BC's Unrivaled win

Veteran sports analyst Jason Whitlock criticized giant media network ESPN for allegedly glorifying Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's Unrivaled championship.

Ad

On Tuesday's "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," the analyst said ESPN has built up the narrative that Reese has reached "something important" and ranks among the greatest athletes of all time, like NBA legends Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Aside from the media network, Whitlock criticized fans for allegedly caring more about the inaugural 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league than Reese.

Whitlock wrote on X: "ESPN has painted this narrative that Angel Reese is one of the greatest up-and-coming athletes of our lifetime. They act like this Unrivaled league championship cemented her legacy. She even took to X and posted 'What y’all gon say now?' Baby girl, finish your layups first."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whitlock has been critical of Reese's absence, especially as the Sky star wasn't at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, when her Rose BC team battled in the Unrivaled finals and hoisted the trophy.

Reese's tweet on Monday, seemingly a shot at her doubters, also caught some strays from Whitlock.

"WHAT YALL GON SAY NOW??," Reese wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese was unavailable in Sunday's semifinals against Laces BC and the championship match on Monday against the Dearica Hamby-led Vinyl BC.

Reese last played in Rose's final regular season game — a dominating 74-46 win against Vinyl on March 10. She exited the game after 13 minutes due to a hand injury.

According to reports, Reese injured the same wrist that she underwent surgery in September. The setback ended her rookie campaign in the WNBA with six games remaining.

Ad

Reese had an impressive 2024 season, setting the league record for rebounds in a single season. However, her 39.1% shooting has drawn flak from fans and analysts.

Angel Reese provides an update amid concerns regarding her injury

After missing the final two games of Rose BC in Unrivaled, Angel Reese's fans expressed concerns over the Chicago Sky's wrist injury as the 2025 WNBA season looms.

Ad

Reese announced the development on Instagram Live after several fans asked about the injury. Fan account, The Reese Effect, posted a screenshot of Reese's comment on X on Monday.

"My wrist is FINE. Don't ask again," Reese wrote.

Expand Tweet

Despite missing the Unrivaled playoffs, Reese was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as a member of the All-Unrivaled second team. She averaged 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in the inaugural season, leading Rose to the No. 2 spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback