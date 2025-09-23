"Back in the lab because she loses at an 80% clip": WNBA fans mock Angel Reese after return to practice days after controversial end to season

Angel Reese has already returned to training shortly after the Chicago Sky finished with one of the worst records in the 2025 WNBA season. The Sky posted a 10-34 slate during the regular season, tying the rebuilding Dallas Wings at the bottom of the standings. In a video circulating on social media, Reese was seen practicing her jumpers and navigation on screens in an empty gym. WNBA fans were then quick to react to Reese's early offseason work, roasting her for how her 2025 WNBA season went down, including its controversial end, when she lamented her team for not having the same energy as last year, and calling for the squad to get better players. Zak @ZMMAFLOWLINKBack in the lab because she loses at an 80% clipFantasma☠️ @dappeters11LINKHell she sat out 90%of the season as she should be in the lab alreadyJonathan ITALIN🇭🇹🌎🇭🇹✊🏻💪🏻 @Jitalin93LINKShit like this don’t fool me otherwise Ben Simmons would be the GoatMeanwhile, her supporters commended her work ethic as they expected her to continue her leap in her third year next season. Others also said that she was already preparing for the second season of the Unrivaled League. #WashedChronicles @_jmoyeLINK@problemsthots I wish she shoot more, her jumper is top notchDABOSS @_Trustworthy_afLINK@problemsthots Preparing for dat Unrivaled Season 2 💪🏾💪🏾Ralph Soto @RalphSoto193139LINK@problemsthots Hard work pays off, but burnout is real ⚖️ Balance is key!Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 30 appearances this season. Reese has missed a chunk of the season due to a nagging back injury. It was the second straight year that the Sky had missed the playoffs. During Reese's rookie year, the Sky reached only the 10th spot, winning 13 games. Speculations about Reese's future with the Sky have also surfaced this year, following tension brought about by her statements against the team late in the season. Reese has since apologized for her statements. Chicago Sky's general manager reaffirms team trust on Angel Reese amid frictionWhile the aftermath of the season is still being felt, the Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca has reaffirmed that the team still has full trust in Angel Reese, despite a shaky end to their season. &quot;Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago,&quot; he said. &quot;Obviously, we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates. She spoke publicly. We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive.&quot;The Sky is expected to shake up its roster for next season, while Reese ventures out to offseason leagues such as Unrivaled.