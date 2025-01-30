  • home icon
"Back at LSU on my birthday" - Excited Angel Reese confirms playing for Chicago Sky's pre-season game at LSU on her special day

By Evan Bell
Modified Jan 30, 2025 21:15 GMT
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women
Angel Reese announces that she will play in the Chicago Sky's preseason game at LSU (Image credit: Imagn)

Before the 2025 WNBA season tips off in mid-May, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will face off with the Brazilian National Team. The preseason showdown is scheduled to take place at LSU on May 6 as was announced on Friday. A separate report indicated that Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play a separate preseason game against the Brazilian National team at Iowa on May 4.

In response, Angel Reese shared her thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. She indicated that the game between the Chicago Sky and the Brazilian National Team at LSU is set to take place on her birthday.

"Omgeee we play my first time back at LSU on my birthday. Today can’t get any better!!"
By the time this match takes place at her Alma Mater, the 2024 Rookie of the Year's jersey will be hanging in the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Fans are now wondering whether LSU could decide to retire Angel Reese's jersey before she and the Chicago Sky face off with the Brazilian National Team on her birthday.

Angel Reese reportedly turns down offer to participate in 1-on-1 contest through Unrivaled

While the 2025 WNBA season is rapidly approaching, Angel Reese is participating in the inaugural season of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league.

Alongside Rose BC, Reese and other women participating in the league's inaugural season, are paving the way for what they hope will be an offseason alternative to playing overseas.

According to reports, Reese turned down an opportunity to participate in Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament. She joined the likes of Brittney Griner and Sabrina Ionescu in declining the offer.

According to Unrivaled's website, the single-elimination tournament has a prize pool of $350,000. The winner of the 1-on-1 tournament will win $200,000 and the runner up will get $50,000. Additionally, semi-finalists will make $25,000.

According to Unrivaled's website, the tournament will feature notable names such as co-founders, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, and Kahleah Copper.

Players will be broken down into four groups of eight, leading to a single-elimination tournament. While Angel Reese isn't participating in the inaugural tournament, she could participate next year given that she's expected to suit up for Unrivaled again when the time comes.

Edited by Aditya Singh
