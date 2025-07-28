"Back with a vengeance": Steph Curry's sister receives major love from Cameron Brink’s mom after returning from long layoff

Stephen Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, received major love from Cameron Brink's mom after she returned from a long lay-off on Sunday. The social media personality had taken a hiatus from her role as a co-host on Brink's podcast and made her return during the latest episode.The LA Sparks star announced her co-host's return on the &quot;Straight 2 Cam&quot; podcast's Instagram account.&quot;No need to be sad anymore @cameronbrink22 cuz @sydelcurrylee’s back!!! Full episode drops on Monday at 1PM ET/10AM PT! 🧡,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichelle Bain-Brink showed love to Sydel in the comments as she expressed excitement about her return.&quot;Back with a vengeance!!! Well maybe just back with a smile and love 🥰🥰🥰,&quot; she wrote.Michelle Brink reacts to Sydel Curry Lee returning to the podcast (Source: Instagram/ Straight2Cam)Curry-Lee stepped away from podcasting in late May to focus on her pregnancy. She welcomed her son, Dacen, in June and is now set to return to the podcast from Monday onwards.The content creator kept her viewers updated throughout her pregnancy, sharing her moments along the way. After giving birth, she revealed she went through the process without any medication.&quot;It’s about giving in to the process. The biggest thing for me was to not fight it,&quot; she wrote on Instagram. &quot;Even though this was my 3rd unmedicated birth, I still had to fight off the fear and remind myself that I can do this ... Huge thank you to my support team! My incredible husband, doula @thegoldendoula_ , nurse, mommy &amp; MIL🩵 couldn’t do it without y'all!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarried to NBA player Damion Lee, this was the couple’s third child, joining their son and daughter.Cameron Brink inches closer to her first appearance of the season as the Sparks continue their fine formThe LA Sparks had a slow start to their season, but are looking to turn it around in the second half. Currently boasting a five-game win streak, the Sparks are hoping to welcome Cameron Brink to the lineup soon as the forward prepares to make her first appearance of the season.On Tuesday, The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland shared an update on X.&quot;Cameron Brink not playing tonight, but participated in shootaround. Lynne Roberts said she’s doing some 5 on 5 and they’re hoping before the end of July, but just waiting on the thumbs up from the medical team,&quot; he wrote.Brink is expected to return to the court in August after suffering an injury 15 games into her WNBA career.