"Bad a**"- Angel Reese goes gaga over Kysre Gondrezick's tunnel walk in Mugler outfit

Chicago Sky's star rookie Angel Reese went gaga over her teammate Kysre Gondrezick rocking an all-black Mugler outfit during the tunnel walk ahead of their game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Reese expressed her appreciation by commenting on Gondrezick's Instagram post, which featured a video of her walk.

"Bad ass😍," Reese commented.

Wednesday's game concluded with a 75-83 loss for the Sky against the Sun at Wintrust Arena. Angel Reese put up her best performance yet, leading the team's losing effort with her fourth-straight double-double, which included her WNBA career-high of 20 points, along with 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals. Meanwhile, Kysre Gondrezick did not play any minutes in the game.

Angel Reese doubles down on LSU's high-intensity training prepping her for WNBA

With her consistent hustle and paint-patrolling prowess, Angel Reese has had a commendable start to her WNBA career, averaging an impressive 12.4 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 38.5% from the field across the 11 games she's played yet.

In an interview with CBS Sports on Wednesday, Reese credited her early success in the WNBA to her time at LSU under coach Kim Mulkey.

"I think my transition has been great," Reese said. "It hasn't been a super big, huge surprise because Kim Mulkey kind of prepared me for this moment. At LSU, our practice was, like, four hours. We were ready. We were working. I thought training camp was going to be harder, so I think I was really prepared."

Following the interview, the 2024 WNBA Draft's seventh overall pick doubled down on her take, saying that the grind of honing her skills at LSU was "all worth it" and made it easy to adjust to the high-intensity life of the WNBA.

Before transitioning to the WNBA, Angel Reese led LSU to a national title in the 2023 NCAA tournament. The LSU Tigers defeated the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in the tournament finals to clinch the title.

With her spectacular performances, Reese has emerged as an early favorite alongside Clark for the Rookie of the Year award. Reese leads the rookies in rebounds and steals with 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, while Clark leads in points and assists with 15.6 points and 6.0 assists per game. Moreover, Reese is just behind Clark in rookie points.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brink leads the rookies with 2.9 blocks per game and is tied with Ezi Magbegor for the league lead in blocks overall.

