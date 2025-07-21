  • home icon
  "Baddieeeeeee": Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson and others share true feelings on Angel Reese's All-Star dump

"Baddieeeeeee": Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson and others share true feelings on Angel Reese's All-Star dump

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 21, 2025 10:31 GMT
Angel Reese posing during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis, Napheesa Collier with the All-Star game MVP trophy during the post-game conference, Paige Bueckers smiles during the All-Star game, A'ja Wilson points while smiling during the WNBA All-Star game
Angel Reese posing during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis, Napheesa Collier with the All-Star game MVP trophy during the post-game conference, Paige Bueckers smiles during the All-Star game, A'ja Wilson points while smiling during the WNBA All-Star game

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese received love from many WNBA stars for her All-Star game dump on Sunday. The post featured the reactions of Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson and more, as they shared their true feelings in the comments.

Sharing a 12-slide post from her weekend in Indiana, Reese captioned the post with a four-word caption.

" 2X ALL STAR BARBIE #teamhangover," she wrote.
Representing Team Collier during the weekend, Reese earned reactions from many of her teammates, including Phee, who was crowned the All-Star MVP.

"Baddieeeeeee 🔥," Collier commented.
"So proud 💞," Nneka Ogwumike expressed.
"5 wayyyyy," Paige Bueckers reacted.
Napheesa Collier, Nneka Ogwumike and Paige Bueckers react to Angel Reese's post (Source: Instagram/Angel Reese)
Napheesa Collier, Nneka Ogwumike and Paige Bueckers react to Angel Reese's post (Source: Instagram/Angel Reese)

Members from Team Clark were in the comments section too, as A'ja Wilson and Brittney Sykes responded to Reese's All-Star post.

"😆😆 eYEA," Wilson wrote.
"Purrrrrrr A5 !!! Proud of you Sisssssy ❤️❤️❤️," Sykes expressed.
A'ja Wilson and Brittney Sykes show love to Angel Reese (Source: Instagram/Angel Reese)
A'ja Wilson and Brittney Sykes show love to Angel Reese (Source: Instagram/Angel Reese)

The All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse delivered a thrilling show, with Team Collier and Team Clark trading buckets in a fast-paced, high-scoring battle. In the end, it was Team Collier who pulled away with a 151-130 victory, setting multiple records along the way.

Skylar Diggins made history by becoming the first player ever to notch a triple-double in a WNBA All-Star Game. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier put on a great scoring display, dropping 36 points — the most ever in the event’s history. Angel Reese left her mark in her second All-Star game, too, recording six points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Apart from the All-Star game, the weekend featured a 3-point contest and a Skills challenge, which were won by NY Liberty duo Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud, respectively.

Angel Reese debuts her signature shoe during the WNBA All-Star weekend

Angel Reese has become the latest WNBA player to receive her signature shoe. Sponsored by Reebok since her collegiate days, Reese became the first player from the W to have a sneaker with the brand as she debuted it during the All-Star game on Saturday.

Dubbed the Angel Reese Mebounds 1, the shoe features a pink colorway and was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Billboard hip-hop.

"Angel Reese debuts her new “Mebounds” kicks at the WNBA All-Star Game," the caption read.

Although Reese has debuted the sneakers on the court, the shoe is expected to be up for sale in early 2026.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
