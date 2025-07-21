"Baddieeeeeee": Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson and others share true feelings on Angel Reese's All-Star dump

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese received love from many WNBA stars for her All-Star game dump on Sunday. The post featured the reactions of Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson and more, as they shared their true feelings in the comments.Sharing a 12-slide post from her weekend in Indiana, Reese captioned the post with a four-word caption.&quot; 2X ALL STAR BARBIE #teamhangover,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRepresenting Team Collier during the weekend, Reese earned reactions from many of her teammates, including Phee, who was crowned the All-Star MVP.&quot;Baddieeeeeee 🔥,&quot; Collier commented.&quot;So proud 💞,&quot; Nneka Ogwumike expressed.&quot;5 wayyyyy,&quot; Paige Bueckers reacted.Napheesa Collier, Nneka Ogwumike and Paige Bueckers react to Angel Reese's post (Source: Instagram/Angel Reese)Members from Team Clark were in the comments section too, as A'ja Wilson and Brittney Sykes responded to Reese's All-Star post.&quot;😆😆 eYEA,&quot; Wilson wrote.&quot;Purrrrrrr A5 !!! Proud of you Sisssssy ❤️❤️❤️,&quot; Sykes expressed.A'ja Wilson and Brittney Sykes show love to Angel Reese (Source: Instagram/Angel Reese)The All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse delivered a thrilling show, with Team Collier and Team Clark trading buckets in a fast-paced, high-scoring battle. In the end, it was Team Collier who pulled away with a 151-130 victory, setting multiple records along the way.Skylar Diggins made history by becoming the first player ever to notch a triple-double in a WNBA All-Star Game. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier put on a great scoring display, dropping 36 points — the most ever in the event’s history. Angel Reese left her mark in her second All-Star game, too, recording six points, nine rebounds and two assists.Apart from the All-Star game, the weekend featured a 3-point contest and a Skills challenge, which were won by NY Liberty duo Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud, respectively.Angel Reese debuts her signature shoe during the WNBA All-Star weekendAngel Reese has become the latest WNBA player to receive her signature shoe. Sponsored by Reebok since her collegiate days, Reese became the first player from the W to have a sneaker with the brand as she debuted it during the All-Star game on Saturday.Dubbed the Angel Reese Mebounds 1, the shoe features a pink colorway and was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Billboard hip-hop.&quot;Angel Reese debuts her new “Mebounds” kicks at the WNBA All-Star Game,&quot; the caption read.Although Reese has debuted the sneakers on the court, the shoe is expected to be up for sale in early 2026.