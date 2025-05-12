A'ja Wilson and NBA star Bam Adebayo were visibly astounded after a magician played clever tricks on them. Ahead of the new WNBA season, Adebayo visited the Las Vegas Aces training facility, where he and Wilson played a game organized by the trickster. The hilarious moment was captured in several videos shared on Instagram on Monday.

In one video, Bam Adebayo was asked by the magician to close his right hand. Immediately after, he was told a red diamond would be found on his palm. But when he opened his hand, Adebayo was completely surprised to see an engraving of the diamond instead.

In the second clip, A'ja Wilson was selected to play a game with another man. Both of them were given cards and asked to close their hands and place them behind their back. But when the man was asked to tell the time, he then realized his wristwatch was missing.

The magician subsequently told Wilson to open her hand. The moment the Aces player did so, the wristwatch was seen in her hand, which left both of them astounded and screaming in surprise.

After seeing this happen, Adebayo told them he would start being more careful about his pockets.

"Yeah, I'm gonna start checking my pockets," he said.

Nonetheless, it was a fun moment for everyone involved, especially Wilson, who will be back to work in the upcoming season, which starts this week.

A'ja Wilson on what she plans to change in her game next season

During the Las Vegas Aces media day on May 8, A'ja Wilson opened up about her plans for the 2025 campaign and what will change going forward. Speaking on how she's prepared for her eighth season in the league, Wilson said:

"So, patience was just kind of firing off on all cylinders this offseason, and I wanted to make sure I could be in the moment. Because I feel like last year, I was so wanting to do better and wanted to do that, I kind of missed out on the moment and the love, and the joy of the game last year.

"So I wanted to make sure that we could regain that this year, and that takes a lot of patience and letting people grow, letting people figure out things, and they living through that."

The Aces will open their 2025 WNBA season in a matchup against the defending champions, the New York Liberty, on May 17, where A'ja Wilson will look to translate her words into action on the court.

