Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson steal spotlight in matching pinstripe suits at South Carolina jersey retirement

The signs of A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo dating are getting stronger with each passing day. After the Miami Heat big man hit a buzzer-beater on Saturday to secure a 105-103 win for his team against the San Antonio Spurs, he attended A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony in Columbia.

The South Carolina Gamecocks arranged an event on Saturday at the Colonial Life Arena to honor the reigning WNBA MVP. They retired the jersey of their former ace, who led them to a National Championship in 2017.

Coincidentally, both Wilson and Adebayo were seen sporting similar outfits. The Miami Heat star wore a black two-piece pinstripe suit while the three-time WNBA star wore a black suit with pinstripes with slight differences.

A Heat fan page uploaded a video of Adebayo attending the jersey retirement ceremony. He was seated beside WNBA star Allisha Gray, who was Wilson's teammate during her stint in the Women's Division 1 NCAA.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The rumors of the two stars dating have been circulating in the community for a while now. They resurfaced during the 2024 Paris Olympics when A'ja Wilson attended Adebayo's matches, and the Heat star did the same. They were even seen together at Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling ceremony.

A'ja Wilson gives a blushing homage to Bam Adebayo during jersey retirement

A'ja Wilson gave a blushing homage to Bam Adebayo during her jersey retirement speech. Before her jersey number was unveiled at the rafters of the Colonial Life Arena, the Las Vegas Aces star took the microphone and summarized her thoughts on receiving such a great honor.

Wilson expressed her gratitude towards the program where her dreams started, the coaching staff especially Dawn Staley, the fans who supported her, and lastly her family. She then expressed gratitude to the special people in her life and gave an ode to Bam Adebayo.

"I wouldn't be who I am today without the love, support and sacrifices of so many people and what a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today. Especially my favorite Olympian from out of town," Wilson said.

Expand Tweet

Wilson paused and had a wide grin on her face before she resumed her speech. She addressed Bam Adebayo as the "Olympian," noting that he was the only player from the 2024 Paris Olympics and he plays for Miami, completing the reference for the "out of town" remark.

A'ja Wilson is currently enjoying the offseason and getting extra rest before the new WNBA season while her teammates are playing in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.