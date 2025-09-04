Bam Adebayo had the cheekiest 4-word response to A’ja Wilson and Aces stars nailing 'dress as your type' trend

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo reacted to A’ja Wilson’s Instagram post with the Las Vegas Aces. Wilson shared a video of her and the Aces recreating the “dress as your type” trend from TikTok on Instagram on Tuesday.As the video begins, Wilson walks in wearing Bam Adebayo’s jersey, with the rest of the team behind her in varying outfits. Reacting to the video, the Miami Heat star posted a message on Threads, complimenting his camerawork.“My cameraman skills fye!” Adebayo wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBam Adebayo’s post on ThreadsThe NBA star and Wilson first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted spending time together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite much speculation from fans, the couple did not go public with their relationship until February 2025, during the NBA All-Star weekend.Speaking to reporters at the event, Wilson referred to Adebayo as “her NBA All-Star.” While the details about the start of their relationship are not known, the basketball stars have been friends for years.Adebayo is coming off a strong season for the Miami Heat, averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 48.5%. He missed the All-Defensive team this season after being selected for the past five years.A’ja Wilson earns 13th Player of the Month award after Aces’ dominant run in AugustOn Wednesday, the WNBA named A’ja Wilson as the Western Conference Player of the Month for her solid performances through August. This is also the 13th such honor of her career, the most in WNBA history.Wilson led the team to 12 wins in 13 games, averaging 25.5 points and 11.8 rebounds, shooting 49.8%. Her stellar form saw Las Vegas (26-14) climb from the lower half of the standings to third place, a half-game behind the Atlanta Dream (27-14) in second.For a good stretch of the season, Napheesa Collier seemed to be the MVP favorite, but after the Aces’ surge in August, A’ja Wilson is expected to give her competition for the award. She is averaging 23.4 points and 10.1 rebounds for the season.With four games left on its schedule, the team is enjoying its stellar run, as is evident by Wilson’s Instagram post. Las Vegas will take on the Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.