  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • Bam Adebayo drops epic reaction to girlfriend A'ja Wilson crushing Mercury's dream with game-winning shot in Game 3

Bam Adebayo drops epic reaction to girlfriend A'ja Wilson crushing Mercury's dream with game-winning shot in Game 3

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 09, 2025 03:36 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty

MVP A’ja Wilson was unstoppable Wednesday night as the Las Vegas Aces claimed a dominant 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals, edging the Phoenix Mercury 90-88 in Game 3 and moving one win away from their third franchise championship.

Ad

Wilson delivered an MVP-caliber performance with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks on 11-of-20 shooting, capped by a nearly buzzer-beating game-winning jumper to halt the Mercury’s comeback, who had trimmed a 17-point deficit by outscoring the Aces 29-14 in the final quarter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to Wilson’s heroics, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who is the Aces star’s boyfriend, shared a GIF to celebrate her performance.

Ad

Wilson has been dominant throughout the Finals, averaging 27.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In Game 3, she was supported by Jackie Young’s 21 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd’s 16 points and seven boards, and Chelsea Gray’s 11 points and five assists.

The scrappy Mercury, who lost Game 1 by three points and now Game 3 by two, were led by DeWanna Bonner’s 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Satou Sabally’s 24 points, Kahleah Copper’s 17 points, and Alyssa Thomas’s 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Ad

Phoenix will aim to extend the series, while the Aces look to close it out in Game 4, which is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Phoenix.

Bam Adebayo helps A'ja Wilson refine her game

A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo kept their relationship mostly private in the early stages of dating but have since become more public.

Wilson, who captured her historic fourth WNBA MVP, credited the Heat star with helping her refine her game this season, particularly improving her footwork.

Ad

During ESPN’s Holly Rowe Game 3 report of the Aces-Fever semifinals, Wilson spoke about Adebayo’s influence.

"I’m better this year because I had a front-row seat to one of the best in the game," Wilson said (per Rowe). "His footwork is such an underrated part of his skill set."

Adebayo even attended the surprise MVP reveal at Aces practice on Sept. 21, appearing alongside Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, team owner Mark Davis and Wilson’s father.

Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for Las Vegas during the regular season, winning MVP and also earning co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Now, she's guiding the Aces in the Finals, who went from being a .500 team to just one win away from the title.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications