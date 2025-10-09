Bam Adebayo drops epic reaction to girlfriend A'ja Wilson crushing Mercury's dream with game-winning shot in Game 3

MVP A’ja Wilson was unstoppable Wednesday night as the Las Vegas Aces claimed a dominant 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals, edging the Phoenix Mercury 90-88 in Game 3 and moving one win away from their third franchise championship.Wilson delivered an MVP-caliber performance with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks on 11-of-20 shooting, capped by a nearly buzzer-beating game-winning jumper to halt the Mercury’s comeback, who had trimmed a 17-point deficit by outscoring the Aces 29-14 in the final quarter.Reacting to Wilson’s heroics, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who is the Aces star’s boyfriend, shared a GIF to celebrate her performance.Wilson has been dominant throughout the Finals, averaging 27.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In Game 3, she was supported by Jackie Young’s 21 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd’s 16 points and seven boards, and Chelsea Gray’s 11 points and five assists.The scrappy Mercury, who lost Game 1 by three points and now Game 3 by two, were led by DeWanna Bonner’s 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Satou Sabally’s 24 points, Kahleah Copper’s 17 points, and Alyssa Thomas’s 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.Phoenix will aim to extend the series, while the Aces look to close it out in Game 4, which is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Phoenix.Bam Adebayo helps A'ja Wilson refine her gameA’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo kept their relationship mostly private in the early stages of dating but have since become more public.Wilson, who captured her historic fourth WNBA MVP, credited the Heat star with helping her refine her game this season, particularly improving her footwork.During ESPN’s Holly Rowe Game 3 report of the Aces-Fever semifinals, Wilson spoke about Adebayo’s influence.&quot;I’m better this year because I had a front-row seat to one of the best in the game,&quot; Wilson said (per Rowe). &quot;His footwork is such an underrated part of his skill set.&quot;Adebayo even attended the surprise MVP reveal at Aces practice on Sept. 21, appearing alongside Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, team owner Mark Davis and Wilson’s father.Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for Las Vegas during the regular season, winning MVP and also earning co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Now, she's guiding the Aces in the Finals, who went from being a .500 team to just one win away from the title.