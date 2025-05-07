  • home icon
Bam Adebayo drops playful reaction after A'ja Wilson's new signature shoes sell out

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 07, 2025 01:50 GMT
Bam Adebayo drops disappointed reaction to A
Bam Adebayo drops disappointed reaction to A'ja Wilson (Image Source: IMAGN)

After seven years of playing in the WNBA, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson finally has her first signature shoe that's set for release. However, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was seemingly disappointed that he "didn't get them."

Wilson announced on X, formerly Twitter, that her Nike A'One "Pink A'ura" will launch in retail stores on Thursday, May 8. The Aces star also noted that pre-orders are already sold out.

"*sends invisible link* Those who didn't get the Pink A'ura this time," Wilson wrote. "Heard they'll hit retail Thursday."

Adebayo then responded to Wilson's post, expressing his disappointment that he wasn't able to secure a pair of her signature shoes. The Heat star even matched his response with a Jason Terry meme.

"Didn't get them smh," Adebayo replied.

Journalist Meghan Hall posted a screenshot of the two's social media interaction on Monday.

However, this appears to be a sly joke on Adebayo's part. That's because the Miami Heat star was spotted wearing Wilson's A'One's as early as February in an NBA regular season game against the Brooklyn Nets.

A'ja Wilson's first signature shoes sold out within minutes upon pre-order release

A'ja Wilson is one of, if not the biggest, star in the WNBA. She is a two-time champion and three-time WNBA MVP.

When Nike posted the A'Ones on their website for pre-order, the pair sold out almost immediately. Wilson's signature pair costs $110 and is expected to be priced the same when it launches in retail stores on May 8.

Nike was thrilled by the outcome of the A'Ones and expressed their positivity towards the Las Vegas Aces star.

“Her debut shoe selling out in minutes is testament to her extraordinary talent and her impact on and off the court. We’re excited to see the response and look forward to bringing more A’One’s to Nike doors and marketplace partners throughout May.”

While the A'One "Pink A'ura" is the only colorway available at the moment, Nike promised several more colorways are coming. One of those designs that have been announced is the "OG Pearl" edition, which is set to launch on May 15.

