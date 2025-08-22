"Banned from Barclays Center for life" - WNBA world explodes as fan who hurled d*ldo at NY Liberty game faces assault charges

An individual has reportedly been charged for allegedly throwing a sex toy during the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings on Aug. 5 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.According to the New York Post's Amanda Woods, Charles Burgess surrendered to Brooklyn's 78th Precinct on Wednesday. Authorities said that Burgess allegedly threw a lime green d*ldo from the bleachers during the Aug. 5 game. The toy did not reach the court, but it hit a 12-year-old spectator in the leg.Several fans reacted to the development in the WNBA's object-throwing saga that made headlines earlier this month. Some said Burgess should be banned from the arena, while others said the charges seem a bit excessive.&quot;He should be banned from the Barclays Center for life,&quot; a fan tweeted.Steve Marshall @SteveMarshallllLINKHe should be banned from the Barclays Center for life.T…Silk @TundeSilkLINK@nypost I think a lifetime ban from the stadium would work. Actual charges seem a little excessive.. @k3th3rm3sLINK@nypost He will probably get hit with community service/fine and lifetime ban from any WNBA events. Unlikely but he could also get hit with public indecency due to lewd conduct but that would be harder for prosecutors to prove.Here are other fan reactions.Zairo @0xZairoLINK@nypost From courtside to court case real quick 🚓Sean @BogeyBear333LINK@nypost Assault? Like how? Is the floor pressing charges?The Alpha Cow @Marcus_Porcius2LINK@nypost Good luck proving he was aiming at someone. It's ridiculous nuisance charge.Burgess was reportedly charged with two counts of assault in relation to the object-throwing. His lawyer, Paul D’Emilia, said that Burgess &quot;voluntarily surrendered&quot; and argued that surveillance video did not show anyone being hit by the sex toy. Burgess was released, and his next court appearance is on Dec. 15.Burgess is the third arrest made in connection with the string of object-throwing incidents in the WNBA in July and August.Two individuals were previously arrested for separate incidents in Atlanta and PhoenixThere have been at least seven reported sex toy incidents at WNBA games, with four objects reaching the court during live action. The disturbances happened during games in Atlanta on July 29 and Aug. 1, in LA and Phoenix on Aug. 5 and in Chicago on Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.Police reported that 18-year-old Kayden Lopez was arrested for throwing a sex toy during the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 5.An Associated Press article on Thursday said that Lopez's case was turned down as the Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner &quot;found no probable cause for felony charges.&quot; Misdemeanor charges were suggested to be filed before the Phoenix city prosecutor.Meanwhile, Delbert Carver was arrested in Georgia in connection with object-throwing during Atlanta Dream games. Carver is facing punishments of jail time up to 12 months or a fine up to $1,000.Carver told authorities that the incident was supposed to be a &quot;joke,&quot; while Lopez told police that it was just a &quot;prank.&quot; The WNBA players have pleaded with fans to stop throwing objects onto the court, as it poses a danger to everyone.