  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Banned from Barclays Center for life" - WNBA world explodes as fan who hurled d*ldo at NY Liberty game faces assault charges

"Banned from Barclays Center for life" - WNBA world explodes as fan who hurled d*ldo at NY Liberty game faces assault charges

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 22, 2025 00:08 GMT
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

An individual has reportedly been charged for allegedly throwing a sex toy during the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings on Aug. 5 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ad

According to the New York Post's Amanda Woods, Charles Burgess surrendered to Brooklyn's 78th Precinct on Wednesday. Authorities said that Burgess allegedly threw a lime green d*ldo from the bleachers during the Aug. 5 game. The toy did not reach the court, but it hit a 12-year-old spectator in the leg.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans reacted to the development in the WNBA's object-throwing saga that made headlines earlier this month. Some said Burgess should be banned from the arena, while others said the charges seem a bit excessive.

"He should be banned from the Barclays Center for life," a fan tweeted.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Here are other fan reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Burgess was reportedly charged with two counts of assault in relation to the object-throwing. His lawyer, Paul D’Emilia, said that Burgess "voluntarily surrendered" and argued that surveillance video did not show anyone being hit by the sex toy. Burgess was released, and his next court appearance is on Dec. 15.

Burgess is the third arrest made in connection with the string of object-throwing incidents in the WNBA in July and August.

Ad

Two individuals were previously arrested for separate incidents in Atlanta and Phoenix

There have been at least seven reported sex toy incidents at WNBA games, with four objects reaching the court during live action. The disturbances happened during games in Atlanta on July 29 and Aug. 1, in LA and Phoenix on Aug. 5 and in Chicago on Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

Police reported that 18-year-old Kayden Lopez was arrested for throwing a sex toy during the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 5.

Ad

An Associated Press article on Thursday said that Lopez's case was turned down as the Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner "found no probable cause for felony charges." Misdemeanor charges were suggested to be filed before the Phoenix city prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Delbert Carver was arrested in Georgia in connection with object-throwing during Atlanta Dream games. Carver is facing punishments of jail time up to 12 months or a fine up to $1,000.

Carver told authorities that the incident was supposed to be a "joke," while Lopez told police that it was just a "prank." The WNBA players have pleaded with fans to stop throwing objects onto the court, as it poses a danger to everyone.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu