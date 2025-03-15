"Be where your feet are" - Angel Reese embraces Unrivaled DPOY nod with humble reaction

On Saturday, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was named the inaugural Defensive Player of the Year in Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league. Throughout the regular season, Reese has led not only Rose BC in rebounds but also the entire league, with 12.1 rebounds per game.

While her status for Sunday's game against Laces BC is up in the air, the All-Unrivaled Second-Team member reacted to winning Defensive Player of the Year via X.

Along with sharing Unrivaled's post announcing her as the first-ever Unrivaled DPOY award, writing:

"God, thank you for getting me through the highs & lows! Be where your feet are & allow yourself growth!"

Throughout the season, Reese repeatedly impressed on both ends of the floor, while helping the team post an 8-6 record that saw them finish the regular season in second place.

Rose BC faces a tough challenge when they play their semifinal showdown against Laces on Sunday, Reese may join Kahleah Copper on the sidelines after exiting Rose's game on Monday with a wrist injury, raising concerns about her availability for this crucial matchup.

"Double-double machine," - Angel Reese's Rose BC teammate Chelsea Gray praises her following Defensive Player of the Year win

Throughout the first-ever Unrivaled season, Angel Reese logged eight double-doubles and became the first player in league history to record a 20-20 game. With her stellar defensive play, Reese helped fuel Rose BC to defensive success, with the team posting the second-best differential of any team in the league.

Ahead of Sunday's playoff action, Reese's teammate, three-time WNBA champion and former finals MVP Chelsea Gray, sang her praises after Reese was named Defensive Player of the Year.

She was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"Double-double machine. She's somebody who has a knack for rebounding and just goes after it. It's really hard to do that consistently. It's a lot on your body. It's a mindset that you have to have, and it's one she's had this whole time."

Once the Unrivaled season wraps up on Monday, Reese will have just about two months to rest and recover before the WNBA season kicks off. Beginning in early May, Reese and the Sky will compete in three preseason games before then tipping off the 2025 WNBA season against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

