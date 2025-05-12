Becky Hammon under fire again as Las Vegas Aces stand alone in Dearica Hamby’s federal lawsuit: Report

Last July, Dearica Hamby filed a lawsuit claiming discrimination against the WNBA and her former team, the Las Vegas Aces. The next month, the Aces and the league asked the court to dismiss Hamby’s allegations. Roughly nine months after the star forward filed the lawsuit, the U.S. District Court in Nevada only dismissed with prejudice the one against the WNBA.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Aces remained a defendant for two reasons:

“The Aces failed to invite her to their White House visit celebrating their 2022 WNBA championship win and prohibited the team’s videography staff from projecting her daughter on the video screen at an Aces game.”

Aces coach Becky Hammon, who allegedly traded Hamby to the LA Sparks in 2023 due to Hamby’s pregnancy, was a key component in the decision. According to court records, Hammon was the team’s “decisionmaker,” who might have “discriminated against Hamby due to her pregnancy.”

About three weeks after Dearica Hamby had filed the lawsuit, the Las Vegas Aces beat the LA Sparks 87-71. Hammon talked to reporters after the game and vehemently denied the allegations. The coach added that Hamby received “over-the-top care” and that the decision to trade her was “strategic” and not personal.

Hamby included the WNBA in her lawsuit after the league allegedly failed to investigate her trade properly. Since the court dismissed the claim, she can move on with her federal discrimination allegations against the Aces only.

Becky Hammon’s Aces will host Dearica Hamby and the LA Sparks in late May

The Las Vegas Aces’ game against the LA Sparks on May 30 will have an interesting subplot. It will mark the first time Becky Hammon and Dearica Hamby will be on the floor together following the court’s latest decision.

The Aces-Sparks showdown will likely have an undertone of the upcoming legal battle. Like last year, Hammon might have to answer questions regarding the federal discrimination lawsuit against the Aces.

Outside of the legal noise, fans will likely catch the action between Dearica Hamby and her former Aces teammates. Hamby versus reigning MVP A’ja Wilson is always a thrilling encounter. Cameron Brink's return from an ACL injury should also add spice to the game.

