"Begging for votes is crazy": WNBA fans mock Angel Reese as she self promotes for All-Star nod

Angel Reese finished outside the top 10 in the first All-Star Game fan voting result released by the WNBA on Friday. The Chicago Sky star, who earned an All-Star selection last year, sits at No. 13 with 173,363 votes. Caitlin Clark took pole position with 515,993 votes.
Kiki Iriafen sits at the 10th spot with 213,500 votes, giving the Washington Mystics rookie a 40,137 lead over Reese.
Reese went on X Friday to remind fans to vote for her.
"Double voting today," she wrote, along with a link to vote.
"Begging for votes is crazy," one fan said.
The WNBA All-Star Game voting started on June 12. According to the league’s site, June 14, 20 and 27 are “double vote days,” which means fan votes count twice. Fans can continue endorsing their favorite players every day until June 28.
Angel Reese finished in the top 5 of fan votes last year.
Reese is averaging 11.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The 6-foot-3 forward remains an elite rebounder but continues to struggle on offense. She is making 37.8% of her shots, a drop from last year’s 39.1%. Reese’s 3.9 turnovers per contest are also a big jump from last year’s 2.2 average.
The Chicago Sky are struggling with Angel Reese as franchise cornerstone
The Chicago Sky made changes in the offseason to retool the team around Angel Reese. They hired Tyler Marsh to replace the dismissed Teresa Weatherspoon, who coached the team in Reese’s rookie year.
The Sky signed former All-Stars Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot to bolster the supporting cast around Reese. So far, the changes have not done much for the Sky, who hold a 3-8 record, the second-worst in the WNBA.
The Sky are struggling on both ends. They have a 94.1 offensive rating, 12th among 13 teams, and a 108.2 defensive rating, also second-worst in the league.
The Sky lead the WNBA in turnovers with 18.7 per game, 2.3 more than the expansion team Golden State Valkyries. Reese’s 3.9 miscues are the worst in the most error-prone team in the league.
Despite individual and team struggles, Angel Reese could still make the All-Star team. If she finishes outside the top 10 in fan voting, she could get in via the coaches' votes.