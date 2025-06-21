"Begging for votes is crazy": WNBA fans mock Angel Reese as she self promotes for All-Star nod

Angel Reese finished outside the top 10 in the first All-Star Game fan voting result released by the WNBA on Friday. The Chicago Sky star, who earned an All-Star selection last year, sits at No. 13 with 173,363 votes. Caitlin Clark took pole position with 515,993 votes.

Ad

Kiki Iriafen sits at the 10th spot with 213,500 votes, giving the Washington Mystics rookie a 40,137 lead over Reese.

Reese went on X Friday to remind fans to vote for her.

"Double voting today," she wrote, along with a link to vote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to her post.

"Begging for votes is crazy," one fan said.

sokka @sokka87_ LINK Begging for votes is crazy

Ad

One fan said:

Jimmy McNulty @LifeinthMiddle LINK Double voting just like Mebounds.

Ad

chris @Christo9026 LINK Maybe make a layup first.

Ad

Shawn @LakeSurfer LINK The only player that actually has to beg to get votes omg

Ad

🐐 @JonHarter2 LINK She’s promoting herself 😂😂😂

Ad

The WNBA All-Star Game voting started on June 12. According to the league’s site, June 14, 20 and 27 are “double vote days,” which means fan votes count twice. Fans can continue endorsing their favorite players every day until June 28.

Angel Reese finished in the top 5 of fan votes last year.

Reese is averaging 11.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The 6-foot-3 forward remains an elite rebounder but continues to struggle on offense. She is making 37.8% of her shots, a drop from last year’s 39.1%. Reese’s 3.9 turnovers per contest are also a big jump from last year’s 2.2 average.

Ad

The Chicago Sky are struggling with Angel Reese as franchise cornerstone

The Chicago Sky made changes in the offseason to retool the team around Angel Reese. They hired Tyler Marsh to replace the dismissed Teresa Weatherspoon, who coached the team in Reese’s rookie year.

The Sky signed former All-Stars Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot to bolster the supporting cast around Reese. So far, the changes have not done much for the Sky, who hold a 3-8 record, the second-worst in the WNBA.

Ad

The Sky are struggling on both ends. They have a 94.1 offensive rating, 12th among 13 teams, and a 108.2 defensive rating, also second-worst in the league.

The Sky lead the WNBA in turnovers with 18.7 per game, 2.3 more than the expansion team Golden State Valkyries. Reese’s 3.9 miscues are the worst in the most error-prone team in the league.

Despite individual and team struggles, Angel Reese could still make the All-Star team. If she finishes outside the top 10 in fan voting, she could get in via the coaches' votes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More