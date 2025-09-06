"Being an a**hole": Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy brutally mocks Angel Reese amid Sky suspension drama 

Owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, who is also a big Caitlin Clark supporter, mocked Angel Reese on social media on Friday, making light of her situation with the Chicago Sky.In response to her comments to the Chicago Tribune, Reese was suspended for the first half of the Sky’s upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces. Portnoy tweeted that her suspension was a result of “being an a******,” and noted that the Chicago Sky had blocked him on X.“Breaking: Angel Reese suspended by her own team for being an a******. Also breaking: I have been blocked apparently by the Chicago Sky?” he wrote.Dave Portnoy has been scrutinized by WNBA fans all season for his opinions on Reese. His potential appearance on the StudBudz stream also fell through after Courtney Williams learned that Portnoy had made the Sky star &quot;uncomfortable.&quot;Despite the criticism from Portnoy and fans, Reese has done well in her sophomore season, averaging 14.7 points and a league-best 12.6 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 45.8%.What did Chicago Sky star Angel Reese say to get suspended by her team?Speaking to the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday, Angel Reese expressed her desire for the team to improve, repeatedly stressing that she wants to play with &quot;good players&quot; and &quot;great players.&quot;&quot;I'm not settling for the same s*** we did this year,&quot; Reese said. &quot;We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.&quot;Reese also expressed concern over Courtney Vandersloot's age, questioning the Chicago Sky's depth at the guard position.&quot;We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at,&quot; Reese said. &quot;I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience.&quot;Reese maintained that she wants to play and win in Chicago for the rest of her career but will consider her options if things “don’t pan out.” Fans on social media defended Reese, with some saying she is only expressing her desire to be in a position to compete. Regardless, her comments have not gone down well in the locker room, as indicated by reports.