  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Being an a**hole": Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy brutally mocks Angel Reese amid Sky suspension drama 

"Being an a**hole": Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy brutally mocks Angel Reese amid Sky suspension drama 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 06, 2025 12:05 GMT
Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy brutally mocks Angel Reese amid Sky suspension drama
Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy brutally mocks Angel Reese amid Sky suspension drama (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

Owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, who is also a big Caitlin Clark supporter, mocked Angel Reese on social media on Friday, making light of her situation with the Chicago Sky.

Ad

In response to her comments to the Chicago Tribune, Reese was suspended for the first half of the Sky’s upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces. Portnoy tweeted that her suspension was a result of “being an a******,” and noted that the Chicago Sky had blocked him on X.

“Breaking: Angel Reese suspended by her own team for being an a******. Also breaking: I have been blocked apparently by the Chicago Sky?” he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dave Portnoy has been scrutinized by WNBA fans all season for his opinions on Reese. His potential appearance on the StudBudz stream also fell through after Courtney Williams learned that Portnoy had made the Sky star "uncomfortable."

Despite the criticism from Portnoy and fans, Reese has done well in her sophomore season, averaging 14.7 points and a league-best 12.6 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 45.8%.

What did Chicago Sky star Angel Reese say to get suspended by her team?

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday, Angel Reese expressed her desire for the team to improve, repeatedly stressing that she wants to play with "good players" and "great players."

Ad
"I'm not settling for the same s*** we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me."

Reese also expressed concern over Courtney Vandersloot's age, questioning the Chicago Sky's depth at the guard position.

"We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at," Reese said. "I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience."
Ad

Reese maintained that she wants to play and win in Chicago for the rest of her career but will consider her options if things “don’t pan out.”

Fans on social media defended Reese, with some saying she is only expressing her desire to be in a position to compete. Regardless, her comments have not gone down well in the locker room, as indicated by reports.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications