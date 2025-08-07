  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Being forced down our throats" - Green d**do-throwing lawbreakers explain why WNBA was the first target in planned attack on sports

"Being forced down our throats" - Green d**do-throwing lawbreakers explain why WNBA was the first target in planned attack on sports

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 07, 2025 12:40 GMT
WNBA: JUL 06 Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUL 06 Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

In less than a week, the WNBA has witnessed s*x toys being thrown onto the court during three separate games. The series of disrespectful incidents has been linked to an online group calling itself the "Green D**do."

Ad

Clay Travis, founder of Outkick, spoke with one of the group’s leaders over a Zoom call. According to Travis, the group has more than 600 members and claims their main goal is to “entertain through absurdity.”

The group chose the WNBA as their first target for their unassuming stunt because they believe the league is being forced onto viewers.

“The WNBA was the initial green dildo target because they believe the WNBA was “being forced down our throats” and they believed it was the funniest place to throw a green dildo,” Travis wrote on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The first incident happened on July 29 during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena. A 23-year-old man named Delbert Carver was arrested in connection with the event, although the Green D**do group later claimed responsibility.

Two more incidents followed. The second took place on August 1 during the Valkyries’ matchup with the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. The third occurred during Tuesday's game between the Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

Ad

In response to these horrific incidents, the WNBA has issued warnings to spectators about throwing objects onto the court. Anyone caught doing so could face ejections, year-long bans and the possibility of criminal charges.

WNBA personnel react to on-court s*x toy disruptions

LA Sparks coach Lynne Roberts had a stern response to the neon green d**do incident that occurred during Wednesday's game between the Sparks and the Indiana Fever. Roberts appeared visibly frustrated while addressing reporters in the postgame interview.

Ad
"It's ridiculous. It's dumb. It's stupid," Roberts told reporters. "It's also dangerous, and you know, player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it's really stupid."

Sophie Cunningham, who was the target during the second-quarter incident, highlighted a previous remark she had made about a separate d**do-related occurrence.

“this did NOT age well,” Cunningham wrote.

The league has also implemented a strict no-bag policy along with increased security checks to prevent such embarrassing incidents in the future.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications