"Being top 5 with not 1 title to your name is asinine": Fans spark fiery debate over Caitlin Clark’s place among women’s college basketball legends

WNBA fans were not happy with Caitlin Clark’s position on AP’s list of the greatest women’s college basketball legends. AP shared the list on its website on Thursday. X account @justwsports shared the publication’s first team on the platform.Here are AP’s all-time women’s college basketball players first-team:Caitlin ClarkDiana TaurasiCandace ParkerCheryl MillerBreanna StewartFans reacted to Clark being placed on the first team despite never winning an NCAA Championship with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Fans continued criticizing Clark’s position on the list, citing Chamique Holdsclaw’s record in college. Here are the most notable reactions on X:“Being top five with not one title to your name is asinine,” one fan said.Big A @TheeLetterALINKbeing top 5 with not 1 title to your name is asinine.Bü @Bubu4yuLINK@justwsports Remove Clark and put Chamique Holdsclaw. 3 peat and 2 MOP’s and player of the years while averaging over 20ppg.Vicki Mainard Aces 2025 WNBA champs 🇦🇺🕹🏀🐈 @vmainardLINK@justwsports Caitlin Clark is joke never won a national title.Miss J @MsJessieSybilLINK@justwsports The concept of a person who didn’t win a single championship being first team…… When there’s Maya Moore, A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Paige…Kedrixx @AyeK3DLINK@justwsports CC should be noooo where near top 5Fans also suggested that Maya Moore would be more appropriate for the first team instead of Clark. The Fever guard spent four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.Clark led the team to the NCAA Championship game in 2023 and 2024; she lost both games but won the AP Player of the Year award for both campaigns. She left as the all-time leading scorer in men's or women's college basketball with 3,951 points.Caitlin Clark is set to return to action after an injury-riddled season with the FeverCaitlin Clark played 13 games for the Indiana Fever in 2025 after suffering a series of injuries. Her last appearance was on July 15. Ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting for her return, and Clark is set to do so, although her next professional sports appearance will be outside basketball.The Fever star will participate in the LPGA Tour event in Florida on Nov. 12, tournament officials announced on Thursday. Clark also attended last year's event, drawing a huge crowd.Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists for Indiana this season, a step down from her performance in her rookie year. This is to be expected considering her recurring injuries. Despite her unavailability, the Fever qualified for the playoffs as the No. 6 seed and were one game away from the WNBA Finals.While Caitlin Clark never won a title in college, she could be well on her way to winning one in the WNBA if the Fever can perform at a similar level after she returns in the 2026 season.