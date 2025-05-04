"Best commercial nike has ever dropped": Fans give honest verdict as Nike unveils first campaign for A’ja Wilson’s signature shoe

On Tuesday, A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe with Nike will finally hit the shelves. It's a highly anticipated release and, to build the excitement further, the shoe and apparel company put out a video campaign online.
In the commercial, a variety of fans — from children to elder folk — sing and clap along to a playground chant, which highlights the rise to greatness of the three-time WNBA MVP:
This commercial, which drew over a million views on X just hours after it dropped, has generated many enthusiastic responses from fans online:
"The best commercial nike has ever dropped omg," one fan tweeted.
"brb about to learn this song word for word bar for bar. WE CANT WAIT TIL MAY 6TH," another fan tweeted.
"@nikebasketball...you got this ONE right," another fan commented.
"The cameo and the beads spelling 'A'ja' in the little girl's hair are top tier," another fan said.
"This is the BEST Campaign can’t wait to buy my shoes. and I’m not even a Sneaker Head but, I’m buying all of this," another fan echoed.
"This commercial is awesome! One that leaves you smiling & uplifted," another fan added.
The arrival of the Nike A'Ones was first announced last year. In early 2025, Wilson's boyfriend Bam Adebayo and Nike CEO Elliott Hill started rocking pink A'Ones, getting fans more and more hyped for the public release.
Wilson is set to become the 13th woman to have a signature shoe with the release of the A'Ones. Among current WNBA players, Wilson joins Sabrina Ionescu on the short list of competitors who have a signature line with Nike (while Caitlin Clark's sneaker is set to hit the shelves this year as well).
A'ja Wilson flexes two New York Knicks stars getting hyped over A'Ones
This past weekend, two stars from the New York Knicks joined the hype train for the A'Ones — much to the delight of Wilson herself.
On Saturday, Josh Hart posted an Instagram story revealing that he and his good buddy Jalen Brunson had FaceTimed the former WNBA champion after getting their A'Ones:
"Queen A," Hart wrote in the caption.
With the Knicks set to play the Boston Celtics in the second round, one or both of these good friends in New York might very well be sporting A'Ones as they resume playoff action.