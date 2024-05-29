Skylar Diggins-Smith has long had a flair for fashion, turning her tunnel entrances into catwalks with her suave, if sometimes exuberant game day fits. On Tuesday, the Seattle Storm veteran guard stunned the WNBA world with her eye-catching pre-match outfit against Chicago Sky.

The 33-year-old WNBA diva donned the iconic red Kobe Bryant women’s headgear classics McDonald's All-American jacket. She paired the statement piece with white shorts adorned with sparkly round chains.

Diggins-Smith topped off her look by accessorizing with a tote bag, a pair of Puma trainers and stylish sunglasses.

The WNBA posted a snap of her tunnel entrance ahead of the Seattle Storm-Chicago Sky showdown. Fans couldn't help but gush over Diggins-Smith good looks, with some hailing that she 'ages like fine wine'.

Taking to social media, one fan said:

"Best dressed hands down and we just getting started.”

"Still one of the baddest woman walking in the WNBA," giggled someone else.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying,

“Skylar reminding y’all that she’s always been that girl.”

Someone else added:

“She is HER. That fit is immaculate.”

Another penned:

“Skylar show them you walked so Angel Reese could run.”

A sixth gushed:

“She dropping a 10 piece nugget no fry.”

The Indiana native has mastered the art of ‘tomboy chic,’ a style she embodies perfectly and has consistently paid off, earning her frequent features on magazine covers.

Skylar Diggins-Smith stars as Storms record third successive win since 2022

Seattle Storm recorded their third consecutive victory, their first such streak since 2022 after Noelle Quinn’s team secured a 68-77 win over Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night.

Storm’s game plan was clear from the tip off. Their mission was simple - win and move above .500. The plan of action started to fall into place as five-foot-nine player Skylar Diggins-Smith put in her best performance in a Storm shirt.

With 21 points, three assists and two rebounds over 35 minutes, Diggins-Smith took the game away from Sky with a clutch 3-pointer, happy to play both second-fiddle and star of the show.

Skylar was brought in via free agency in February, reunited with her college teammate and WNBA champion Jewell Loyd.

The duo have a chance to recreate their college success. While their styles may be different, Smith has an inevitability about her, but she has brought her own style and proved unplayable at times.